Vancouverites love exploring the great outdoors, and an annual event is giving hikers the chance to discover a local trail in a unique way.

Jacques W. Martiquet (aka The Party Scientist) is hosting the fifth annual Sober Hike Rave on Friday, July 12, and everyone can have a chance to dance their way into the night.

Thousands of participants have already signed up through Martiquet’s WhatsApp group for a chance to participate in the outdoor event slated to start at 8 pm. Participating hikers are randomly selected through a lottery system.

“Hike Raves are my favourite event,” Martiquet previously told Daily Hive in an interview. “It’s all about combining the best things for the human body — joy, music, connection, and nature. It’s all a natural antidepressant.”

The Party Scientist explained that he communicates the meeting point on the day of each Sober Hike Rave because authorities have shut down the event in the past.

In April of this year, Metro Vancouver shut down the annual Hike Rave Extreme that Martiquet was preparing to host at Grouse Mountain Regional Park.

“It’s frustrating,” Martiquet said. “Every year, the authorities think this is a ‘normal’ rave, with drugs, smartphones, and alcohol. It couldn’t be farther from the truth.” Mike Redpath, director of Regional Parks for Metro Vancouver, told Daily Hive that the park’s gate closes daily before sundown. Unless as part of a Regional Parks nature program or special event, after-hours use of regional parks is not permitted.

Martiquet has shared several guidelines on how to best enjoy The Party Scientist’s events, such as Sober Hike Raves.

Natural Euphoria: Get high off each other, not alcohol or drugs. Please do not bring alcohol or drugs to this event.

Inclusion: Invite people to join instead of judging people who feel excluded.

Respect: Behave courteously. Practice consent. Think about your impact on others before doing.

Leave No Trace: Respect the community in which you party.

Participants are also reminded that because a hike will be involved, good shoes and a water bottle are necessary.

If hiking isn’t quite your jam, you can make plans for the upcoming Bike Rave, Fountain Rave, and Beach Party Crawl scheduled for August.

When: July 12, 2024

Time: Starts at 8 pm

Where: The Hike Rave’s location will be released the day of the event

Cost: By donation