Here's why a drone fleet is flying over Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 9 2024, 6:52 pm
Bootleggers Cocktail/Eventbrite

Don’t be alarmed if you see a mass of lights hovering and dancing over False Creek this weekend.

They belong to Vancouver-based drone light show company Pixel Sky Animations, who are teaming up with Bootleggers Cocktail for a special event at Concord Pacific and along the Olympic Village seawall.

The Bootleggers x Pixel Summer Festival on Saturday, July 13 features a free art walk and marketplace, a ticketed main music festival stage, and a live drone show to cap off the festivities.

There will be over 100 artists, performers and DJs to discover throughout the day, including an outdoor gallery along the False Creek seawall and a marketplace at Concord Pacific Place full of crafts, fashion, and artisan goods.

Bootleggers x Pixel will feature free music, dance and live performances on three smaller stages throughout the festival grounds.

Turn up the summer vibes at the ticketed Music Main Stage, with local and headliner DJs, food trucks and cocktail garden, and a Peaceful Lounge right in the heart of the experience.

Ticketholders will also exclusively enjoy synchronized DJ music and an unmatched viewpoint of the evening’s drone show set to start at 9:30 pm.

Drone Show Dragon Boat Festival

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

Pixel Sky Animations previously told Daily Hive that the drone light show has been “meticulously designed for optimal viewing from a specific focal point at Science World,” though it will be visible from all around False Creek Bay.

Bootleggers x Pixel Summer Festival

When: July 13, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: Olympic Village Seawall and Concord Pacific Indigo Parkade – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free and ticketed activities. Music Main Stage experience starts at $35 with a two-for-one offer on right now. Purchase online

Daniel Chai
