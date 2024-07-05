A huge free outdoor opera is coming to Burnaby next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Metro Vancouver’s most beautiful parks will transform into a majestic opera venue for a free outdoor performance next week.

Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the annual Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 14, at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event will give attendees an unforgettable preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season, including Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Strauss’ Die Fledermaus, and more.

The fun begins with pre-show activities for the whole family, including kids’ activities and roving performers.

A pre-concert celebration titled “Voices Rising” will begin at 5:15 pm with Juno-nominated a cappella vocal ensemble music intima and special guests, including Indigenous singer-songwriter Sherryl Sewepagaham and members of the Vancouver Youth Choir.

Opera in the Park begins at 7:30 pm with Music Director Jacques Lacombe leading the Vancouver Opera Orchestra in the stirring evening of duets, arias, and more.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to stake out a spot with their own blankets and lawn chairs. Outside food is permitted, and there will be several food trucks on site.

Bring your appetite and enjoy:

Super Thai

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Tornado Potato

Cravings Coffee After Dark

Crema Ice Cream

JJ’s Hot Cobs

Reel Mac & Cheese

Candy Curio

Tacosaurus

Parking in the area is limited, so allow yourself extra time and arrive well in advance if you decide to drive. Alternate modes of transportation are also recommended.

When: July 14, 2024

Time: 5:15 pm (pre-concert celebration), 7:30 pm (concert begins)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first-come, first-served