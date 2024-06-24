EventsSummer

Canada's oldest one-day cycling classic returns to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 24 2024, 9:49 pm
Canada's oldest one-day cycling classic returns to Vancouver this summer
Gastown Grand Prix (Scott Robarts/Facebook)

Elite cyclists from around the world are coming to Vancouver this summer, and you can cheer them on as they race through our most historic district.

The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is returning to the city on Wednesday, July 10, with a youth race, women’s pro race and men’s pro race.

Hundreds of competitors and 30,000 spectators are expected to participate in Canada’s oldest one-day cycling classic.

Festivities kick off with the youth race at 5:30 pm, featuring the next generation of elite athletes.

Opening ceremonies are slated for just before 6 pm, with the women’s 48 km pro race starting at 6:15 pm and the men’s 60 km pro race beginning at 7:30 pm.

Gastown Grand Prix

Gastown Grand Prix/Facebook

An awards ceremony will celebrate the top three men and women in their respective races during the 51st annual event.

The start and finish line for the Gastown Grand Prix is located at the intersection of Water Street and Cambie Street, with road closures planned throughout the area.

Gastown Grand Prix

Gastown Grand Prix/Facebook

Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

When: July 10, 2024
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Various streets in Gastown, Vancouver
Admission: Free

