Canada's oldest one-day cycling classic returns to Vancouver this summer

Elite cyclists from around the world are coming to Vancouver this summer, and you can cheer them on as they race through our most historic district.

The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is returning to the city on Wednesday, July 10, with a youth race, women’s pro race and men’s pro race.

Hundreds of competitors and 30,000 spectators are expected to participate in Canada’s oldest one-day cycling classic.

Festivities kick off with the youth race at 5:30 pm, featuring the next generation of elite athletes.

Opening ceremonies are slated for just before 6 pm, with the women’s 48 km pro race starting at 6:15 pm and the men’s 60 km pro race beginning at 7:30 pm.

An awards ceremony will celebrate the top three men and women in their respective races during the 51st annual event.

The start and finish line for the Gastown Grand Prix is located at the intersection of Water Street and Cambie Street, with road closures planned throughout the area.

When: July 10, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Various streets in Gastown, Vancouver

Admission: Free