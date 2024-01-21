20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 22 to 28

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

January is just zooming by! We better slow down and enjoy the good times! Here are 20 great events to check out around Metro Vancouver from January 22 to 28, including Mean Girls, Wine Tastings, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey book, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But she needs to be careful, as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

When: January 23 to 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: January 26 to March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library – 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events.

What: DanceHouse and The Cultch present The Mirror by Australia’s Gravity and Other Myths. Watch in awe as the laws of physics are suspended in order to create a new kind of dance mixed with elements of circus, cabaret, and even a light spanking of kink. Audiences will be treated to a huge serving of humour, torch songs and sexy underpants at The Playhouse this January.

When: January 24 to 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase online

What: Some of the world’s funniest comedians are coming to The Improv Centre this month, and the live shows are sure to crank up the temperature in Vancouver.

The improv theatre company’s The Heat is an international comedy showcase happening on Granville Island from January 23 to 27, featuring groups from the Phillippines, England, the United States, and Canada.

When: January 23 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $15. Tickets are available online.

What: BCLIQUOR hosts a sophisticated evening of palate-pleasing delights at the Penfolds Wine Tasting Experience. Join the experience at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie and discover a world of premium Australian and American wines. The event is led by Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance and will feature several Penfolds products up to the 2018 Grange with delicious food pairings.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

What: Vancouver Canucks host their annual Lunar New Year Game when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. There will be a variety of special Lunar New Year activities to enjoy during the celebration.

Some of the activities and events planned include a celebration in sections 122-103 featuring food samples and other festivities, $20,000 in donations to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S., and a Lucky Dragon made from sticks that will be on display outside Rogers Arena.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Calling all Swifties! A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Vancouver in January and February, and it’s sure to make all your “Wildest Dreams” come true.

The highly anticipated shows will be put on by Fever, with the live, multi-sensory musical experience taking place on January 24 and February 9.

With a dozen of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits being performed by the Listeso String Quartet, you’re sure to hear your favourites at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: January 24 and February 9, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: You’re invited to celebrate Family Literacy Day at the annual Surrey Libraries Expo at Cloverdale Rec Centre. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages to enjoy, including craft stations, coding sessions, book bowling and more. Plus, check out the Pop-Up library to discover the latest reading releases.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Recreation Centre – 6188 176 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Sheena’s Burlesque and Mum’s The Word invite you for an evening of laughter, allure, and intimate performances in East Vancouver. Join Holly Graphic, Maverick, and Peter Packer for the perfect blend of sensuality, fun, satin pyjamas and sparkling pasties.

When: January 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Mum’s The Word – 1301 Commercial Drive Vancouver

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase online

What: Nate Bargatze gained a wide audience through his three Netflix stand-up specials: The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-ups. His latest special, Hello World, was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nashville, Tennessee-born star has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over 10 times, had his first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, reach number two on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and performed at JFL Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years in a row.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Fan-favourite indie rockers Yukon Blonde bring the Shuggie Tour 2024 to Hollywood Theatre in support of their sixth full-length album released this past fall. Don’t miss your chance to miss the Juno-nominated group on January 25.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Brand Ambassador James Neil welcomes you for a Lunar New Year celebration at BCLIQUOR. Enjoy a distinguished tasting through Bowmore, starting with the 15-year-old and finishing with the Bowmore Aston Martin Masters Selection Edition 3. Lovers of Islay malts will also enjoy exquisite food pairings with each selection.

When: January 23, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

What: Choir Boy is the acclaimed coming-of-age story of Pharus, a senior at the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys and the leader of its famed gospel choir. Pharus soon discovers that conforming to the school’s traditions is more difficult than he thought when he learns to accept his identity as a young gay man.

Choir Boy is filled with soaring gospel hymns and is a testament to the healing power of music from the Oscar–winning screenwriter of Moonlight.

When: January 25 to February 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $29, purchase online

What: The 24th International Guitar Night tour features acoustic rock interpreter Luca Stricagnoli from Italy, nylon sting master Thu Le from Vietnam, acclaimed composter and performer Marco Pereira from Brazil, and popular blues slide guitarist and singer Minni Marks from Australia. Enjoy an evening of exquisite performance at the Massey Theatre.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $45-$50; purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey and Vancouver in 2024. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 25 (Surrey), January 26, 2024 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The upcoming schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Colorado Mammoth during College Night at Rogers Arena.

When: January 26, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $20, purchase online

What: The City of New Westminster and the Parks and Recreation Horticultural team have lit up a dozen gardens and public spaces around the city with stunning holiday lights, and they’re shining until January 28. Bundle up and head out to see them all.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: Nightly

Where: Various parks and public spaces around New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Quantum Comedy at LanaLou’s is hosted by Not George, features Sasha Mark, and includes live music by Miranda Maslany and Caity Goerke.

The live show will showcase comedy this month from Sasha Hayden, Coel Anya, Hooriah Riaz, Danielle Ganon, Renee Noir and Silken Handford-Perronnet.

When: January 24, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees; purchase online

What: The Buck & Ear Bar & Grill is serving a delicious four-course dinner with curated wine pairings featuring some delicious BC wines.

When: January 25

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where The Buck & Ear Bar & Grill — 12111 3rd Avenue, Richmond

Price: $65 per person