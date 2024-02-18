20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: February 19 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got the lowdown on a bevy of great activities to check out in Metro Vancouver! From Vancouver Sevens Rugby to Ice Cube in concert and more, here are 20 great events to check out from February 19 to 25.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 is roaring into BC Place from February 23 to 25 with the most unique sporting atmosphere in the city. It’s the fourth stop on the new HSBC SVNS series and will feature 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, including both Canada’s Women’s and Men’s Sevens Teams.

Rugby fans are known for wearing their “fancy dress” to sporting events, and Vancouver Sevens is the ultimate costume party. From superhero costumes and animal onesies to face paint proudly representing their country, there are no limits to the unique ideas on display at BC Place. Plus, don’t miss out on the weekend’s epic entertainment and immersive experiences.

When: February 23 to 25, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am on Friday, 9:45 am on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: General admission three-day, two-day and single-day passes are on sale now

What: Britannia Shipyards in Steveston Village invites you to discover Richmond’s multicultural boatbuilding and fishing heritage this Family Day weekend. There will be a scavenger hunt and Lunar New Year festivities for all ages, an activity booklet for guests ages 6 to 12, and more to experience at the National Historic Site.

When: Now until February 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When: Now until February 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details can be found here.

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.

Several theatres in North Van and Vancouver will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024 (in-person), February 23 to March 23, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: The sixth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events that celebrate contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists. This year’s festival is themed Noojimo’idizo — she cures herself — and features dance performances, short video works, workshops, and Talking Truths Circle Conversations.

When: February 19 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay what you can; register online

What: Moonlight Lounge will offer patrons dim sum, light bites, desserts, and Lunar New Year-themed cocktails from the mind of Bar Manager Steve Hagan in partnership with The Macallan.

If you find yourself taking part in the festivities here, you may be one of the lucky eight people who receive a random golden ticket in a red envelope at some point.

Golden tickets mean prizes like a complimentary tea for two, an overnight stay at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and more.

When: Now until February 24; Thursday to Saturday from 6 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Price: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation

What: Madonna, one of music’s most enduring icons, is hitting the road on The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Chill X Studio in Mount Pleasant is presenting a Just For Laughs Vancouver show on Friday, February 23 as part of the Best of the West series.

Each of the Chill, Comedy showcases boasts a stacked lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, World Series of Comedy, and more.

When: February 23, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Surrey Art Gallery hosts the Black Arts Centre for a Black History Month film screening of Spike Lee’s School Daze. The event will also include a conversation between BLAC curator Olumoroti (Moroti) Soji-George and Surrey Art Gallery Assistant Curator Suvi Bains on the topics of hair that are portrayed in the film.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Winter Arts Festival Vancouver 2024 What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries. There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way. When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events Underground Comedy Railroad Tour What: Canada’s first all-black comedy tour rolls into town on its 12th anniversary this February. Commemorate Black History Month by enjoying a night of laughs with Daniel Woodrow, Keesha Brownie, Rodney Ramsey, Tamara Shevon and special guests. When: February 24, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25.57; purchase online Ice Cube What: If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, this winter you’ll have your chance. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is bringing the Straight Into Canada Tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20. Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies. The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online Vancouver International Wine Festival 2024 What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2024. And they’re bringing some of the world’s finest makers to town. The highly anticipated event will take place from February 24 to March 3, 2024, with 149 wineries from 12 countries featured at 43 events. Guests of the 45th annual fest will Discover Italy, this year’s themed country, through winery dinners, seminars, lunches, minglers, and the International Festival Tastings at the Vancouver Convention Centre. When: February 24 to March 3, 2024

Where: Venues around Vancouver Year of the Dragon Family Day at Chinatown Storytelling Centre What: Lunar New Year celebrations continue at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre, and you can celebrate the Year of the Dragon this weekend with their special promotion. Guests are invited to learn about the neighbourhood’s history, check out a handmade dragon head, participate in arts and crafts, and take a festive family photo. When: Now until February 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission for youth 17 and under, 50% off admission for adults; purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Vancouver Sevens is gearing up for its huge return to BC Place this month, and to get you ready for all of the action, there’s an outdoor celebration packed with exciting activities.

The Bentall Centre’s Rugby Sevens Kick-Off party on the plaza at 555 Burrard Street takes place on Friday, February 23.

From noon to 4 pm, you can enjoy free live entertainment, treat yourself to tasty beverages and food items, and get pumped up with friends and fellow fans before heading down for the first day of HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024.

When: February 23, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Plaza — 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s wrestling star Ravenous Randy Myers is hitting the canvas hard, but it’s not in preparation for their next hard-hitting match. Instead, Myers is gearing up for the opening of their first art exhibit, Love You Weirdo, at Slice of Life Gallery from February 22 to 25.

Myers has used a variety of mediums for their artwork. For the Love You Weirdo exhibit at Slice of Life, they will be showcasing mostly acrylic on canvas pieces as well as paint markers and needle-felt projects made of wool.

When: February 22 to 25, 2025

Time: Various times (opening night from 7 to 11 pm)

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Take the family out for a memorable day at Historic Stewart Farm. Everyone will enjoy exploring the historic farmhouse and watching the various heritage demonstrations. The little ones can make a take-home craft, and tasty refreshments will also be served.

When: February 19, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Historic Stewart Farm – 13723 Crescent Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fifth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will enjoy food demonstrations and arts and crafts and view Black History books from the Coquitlam Public Library.

There will also be a display of Black historical achievements and excellence and an interactive storytelling event filled with moving folk songs.

When: February 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Just when you think Fairmont Hotel Vancouver can’t “wow” us with any more spectacular seasonal experiences, a new swoon-worthy one arises: Blush Pop-Up Bar.

Head down to this private lounge and experience perhaps the cutest decor ever, along with specialty cocktails, light bites, desserts, and mini Saintly sparkling rosé bottles.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until February 29, 2024

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Lower Lobby of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver