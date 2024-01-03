Fairmont Hotel Vancouver to launch Lunar New Year tea and lounge

If you’ve got the post-holiday blues, fear not, as downtown Vancouver’s next celebratory offering is officially launching tomorrow. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver is poised to introduce its “Lunar New Year at the Castle” happenings.

Festivities at the downtown destination include a new themed Afternoon Tea at Notch8, and later this month, an evening concept called Moonlight Lounge will make its debut.

Both experiences are inspired by The Year of the Dragon, of course.

The tea room will feature another stunning setup by Koncept Designs. Tea offers Fairmont’s seasonal selection of sweet and savoury bites from Notch8’s Executive Chef Danai Hongwanishkuhl.

Think Chilled Char Siu Pork Belly with apple and pork floss and a Dragon Ball Cream Puff, to name just a few.

Naturally, you can expect a special red envelope with chocolate coins, too.

When it comes to the evening concept, Moonlight Lounge will offer patrons dim sum, light bites, desserts, and Lunar New Year-themed cocktails from the mind of Bar Manager Steve Hagan in partnership with The Macallan.

If you find yourself taking part in the festivities here, you may be one of the lucky eight people who receive a random golden ticket in a red envelope at some point.

Golden tickets mean prizes like a complimentary tea for two, an overnight stay at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and more.

There will also be a special Lion Dance ceremony performed at the hotel on Friday, February 9.

The Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: January 4 through February 25; Wednesday to Sunday, seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Price: $34.50 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation

The Moonlight Lounge at Notch8

When: January 18 through February 24; Thursday to Saturday from 6 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Price: Walk-ins welcome, or make a reservation

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.