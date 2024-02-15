FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver launches swoon-worthy Blush Pop-Up Bar

Feb 15 2024, 12:20 am
Fairmont Hotel Vancouver launches swoon-worthy Blush Pop-Up Bar
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Just when you think Fairmont Hotel Vancouver can’t “wow” us with any more spectacular seasonal experiences, a new swoon-worthy one arises: Blush Pop-Up Bar.

We’ve got serious heart eyes for this experience, which is located inside the Lower Lobby of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and is in collaboration with Saintly Rosé.

You might recognize the space as it’s the same one the hotel’s festive pop-up bar was situated in over the holidays.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

That seasonal delight has now been transformed into the ultimate Valentine’s pop-up, and it’s launching in Vancouver today.

Head down to this private lounge and experience perhaps the cutest decor ever, along with specialty cocktails, light bites, desserts, and mini Saintly sparkling rosé bottles.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

For drinks during our visit, we checked out a few, but there are 11 signature sips to try in total.

One of our favourites, Romeo’s Valentine, was a delightful combo of Roku Gin, St. Germain elderflower, amaro Montenegro, pineapple, lime, and egg white.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

On top of those creations, there’s a great selection of beer, cider, and of course, ample wine!

For bites, we tried the charcuterie and cheese board, along with some freshly shucked oysters.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Other snacks on the menu include gochujang chicken fingers, fire-roasted king oyster mushrooms, and vanilla cheesecake, to name a few.

Unlike the holiday-themed pop-up, you don’t need a reservation to check out Blush. This means if you’re in the area, you can pop down for a drink (or two) easily.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

This experience is open from February 14 to 29 starting at 4 pm, but please note it’s closed on Sunday and Monday.

Be sure to check it out when you can and remember to bring your sweetheart along!

Where: Lower Lobby of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
When: February 14 to 29, 2024; Tuesday to Saturday from 4 to 11 pm

