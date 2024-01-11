Vancouver wrestling star embraces the weird for their first public art exhibit

Vancouver’s wrestling star Ravenous Randy Myers is hitting the canvas hard, but it’s not in preparation for their next hard-hitting match.

Instead, Myers is gearing up for the opening of their first art exhibit Love You Weirdo at Slice of Life Gallery from February 22 to 25.

According to the stand-up comedian and artist, inspiration for the exhibit comes from a lifelong passion for entertaining fans in their unique ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravenous Randy (@theweirdohero)

You might also like: 100,000 people expected at Chinatown Lunar New Year parade next month

5 must-see performances to check out at this winter's 2024 PuSh Festival

A Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen film fest is happening in Vancouver next week

“The first time I remember realizing this is what I wanted to do for food was when I was five years old at a pizza restaurant,” Myers told Daily Hive. “I sang and danced along with the music that was playing and it earned us a free pizza. I’ve been entertaining people for food money ever since.”

Myers has gained fans all over the world as the “Weirdo Hero” wrestler, with appearances on AEW, a World Championship run with DEFY Wrestling, and matches for Vancouver promotions like Destroy Wrestling, Boom! Pro Wrestling and Glam Slam.

They have also stormed onto the Vancouver comedy scene as co-host of Comedy Vinyl and as DJ and announcer at Comedy After Dark.

“I’ve always had a lot of things I have wanted to do,” Myers shared. “Chasing one dream and having even a little bit of success has led me to the confidence to try another. “I am very grateful for all the support I’ve been given.

“The wrestling keeps me physical, comedy takes care of my head, and music helps calm the savage beast. So when it’s in balance, it’s a self-sufficient machine.”

Myers has used a variety of mediums for their artwork. For the Love You Weirdo exhibit at Slice of Life, they will be showcasing mostly acrylic on canvas pieces as well as paint markers and needle-felt projects made of wool.

“Weirdo is who I am, a hero is what I aim to be,” they explained. “Having an outlet for my busy mind and making my thoughts and dreams a reality is pretty boss.

“I am aiming for the exhibition to be a fun escape whilst showing y’all what’s in my head and heart. I really hope this exhibit inspires others in the way that others have inspired me.”

When: February 22 to 25, 2025

Time: Various times (opening night from 7 to 11 pm)

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation