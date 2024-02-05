Vancouver Sevens is gearing up for its huge return to BC Place this month, and to get you ready for all of the action, there’s an outdoor celebration packed with exciting activities.

The Bentall Centre’s Rugby Sevens Kick-Off party on the plaza at 555 Burrard Street takes place on Friday, February 23.

From noon to 4 pm, you can enjoy free live entertainment, treat yourself to tasty beverages and food items, and get pumped up with friends and fellow fans before heading down for the first day of HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024.

Get there early because you won’t want to miss the lineup of amazing local bands and DJs setting the party vibe. Make sure to dress up in your best costumes as there will be photo booths on the plaza.

A variety of food trucks will be serving up their most popular dishes, and there will even be a beer garden with delicious drinks from local breweries and wineries.

Party-goers can also test their rugby skills for a chance to win prizes during the interactive games and activities.

To make your HSBC SVNS Vancouver 2024 experience more convenient for you, Bentall Centre is offering discounted two-day parking at its parkades along with a complimentary shuttle bus to BC Place Stadium.

Of course, you don’t need to be a rugby fanatic to attend the Sevens Kick-Off party as those just looking for a good time are also welcome to attend.

Rugby Sevens Kick-Off at Bentall Centre

When: February 23, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Plaza — 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free