Vancouver's newest comedy club ready to chill with Just For Laughs

Looking for laughs to warm up your week? Vancouver’s newest comedy club Chill X Studio is ready to serve you.

The new venue located in Mount Pleasant is presenting two Just For Laughs Vancouver shows on Friday, February 16 and Friday, February 23.

Each of the Chill, Comedy showcases boasts a stacked lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, World Series of Comedy, and more.

“Chill X Studio opened our doors in August of 2023 with stand-up programming including several tours from international comics as well as popular weekly sold-out shows,” said Talie Perry, owner of Chill X Studio, in a release.

“We are a female-owned and operated business committed to redefining the Vancouver Comedy scene. Chill X is also proudly one of Vancouver’s only fully accessible arts venues, with a bright and colourful ambient experience.”

The lineup for Chill, Comedy’s show on February 16 includes Gavin Clarkson, Darcy Boon Collins, Lindsey Ames, Christian Wisseh, KC Novak, Myles Anderson, Toben Spencer Lang and Talie Perry.

Chill, Comedy is back on February 23 with a brand new lineup of Erica Sigurdson, Dion Arnold, Devin Alexander, Alain Williams, Michelle Forester, Kelsey Hamilton, Talie Perry and Ernie Hart.

When: February 16 and 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm (Feb 16), 7 pm (Feb 23)

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online