20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: December 5 to 11

Though the year may be winding down, the fun is just starting to ramp up!

Here are 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from December 5 to 11, including Bright Nights, Fleurs de Villes Noël, and more.

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023 (closed on December 5, 6 and 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting free The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties from the opening game to the Championship match on December 18. Doors are at 7:30 am, and kickoff is at 8 am daily. There will be two exciting matches each day on the big stadium screen with movie theatre sound.

When: Now until December 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Lumagica, described as “the brightest light festival in British Columbia,” takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds until December 30. Guests will be treated to stunning light installations, live entertainment, roving characters, and more during their visit.

Explore themed areas such as Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom and Gingerbread Lane and snap a festive holiday photo. Then visit the North Pole so the little ones can check out Elfies Play Palace, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin.

When: Now until December 30, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (last timeslot is 9 pm)

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, with Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi curating a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

When: December 11, 18 and 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

What: OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing are teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 30 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.

Krampusmarkt will also feature live music and photos with the half-goat and half-demon himself.

When: December 9 to 11, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $15 for opening reception before 8 pm on Friday, then $5 after 8 pm. $5 general admission for Saturday and Sunday

What: Guests of all ages are invited to discover Hawaii’s majestic islands and surreal landscapes without stepping foot out of Vancouver with “Hawaii from Above.”

Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. The FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks.

When: Now until December 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online

What: The VSO plays its annual Traditional Christmas concert in theatres across Metro Vancouver, including New Westminster, North Vancouver, Surrey, and Vancouver this holiday season. Enjoy singing, storytelling, and holiday cheer with host Christopher Gaze, special guests, and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra with conductor David Bui.

When: Various times from December 7 to 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas throughout December. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations, get the chance to win prizes, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.

Head down on both December 7 and December 14 for two very special nights where over 20 stores will participate. On both evenings, you’ll get to enjoy photo booths, live music, DJs, carollers, giveaways, in-store pop-up shops, and fashion illustrators. Each store will be offering incentives, such as gifts with purchase or discounts to make shopping easy — and be sure to enjoy snacks and beverages along the way as well.

When: December 7 and 14, 2022

Time: Starting at 4 pm

Where: Various locations on West 4th from Burrard Street to Vine Street

Cost: Free

What: The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition. We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers. As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & the Yukon.

When: December 2 to 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists making pottery in the West End. With a wide range of styles and techniques, the West End Pottery Club has something for everyone on your list as you shop local this holiday season. Don’t forget to pick up something for yourself at the sale.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre, 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Story Slam Storytelling Championship is the grand finale of the 2022 Vancouver Story Slam season. Ten storytellers bring their best stories to the stage. The winner, selected by an anonymous audience ballot, will receive prizes and the title of the year’s Vancouver Story Slam Champion.

When: December 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online

What: Make It!, Western Canada’s premier craft fair, is happening at the PNE Forum from December 7 to 11. The first handmade market since 2019 will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.

When: December 7 to 11, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 5 to 9 pm; Tuesday and Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online here

What: The fourth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 9 to 18. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 50 unique festive and floral art displays.

When: December 9 to 18, 2022

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Holiday Pop-Up on the Square features over 30 local vendors offering a variety of items and some of Vancouver’s best buskers, making things merry and bright throughout the two-day event. There will also be a musical set by Chorus Studio, a 60-person pop choir performing holiday hits on December 10 from 7 to 8 pm.

A giant inflatable snow globe will be making its downtown debut appearance on both days, and you can even spot the cheerful Vancouver Christmas Market’s mascots, Holly and Jolly, who are always happy to take a photo.

When: December 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Surrey rap star Merkules is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom this fall. The Monster Energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist has collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars, including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and more.

Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets online

What: Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing their distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from December 9 to 11.

With 39 dancers wearing three to eight costumes throughout the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

When: Friday, 7:30 pm, Saturday, 1 pm and Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $25, available online

What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 19th annual event includes Brehdren, Kownterpoint, The Elixxxirs and The Wavebirds.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Vancouver-based Better Basics is hosting its first-ever holiday market, with 25 women-owned, local brands to discover. There will be a variety of home, wellness and apparel brands on-site, including Mala the Brand, Elate Beauty, Hart & Stone, and more.

You can also enjoy a drink from the cider bar from Windfall Cider, a latte bar by Blume, and then pick up baked goods from La Bise Bakery.

When: December 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 852 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and go for a dive, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. You can also check out The Polar Express 4D Experience and enjoy the magical Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online