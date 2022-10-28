EventsChristmas

Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Nutcracker" coming to Vancouver this holiday season

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson

Oct 28 2022, 11:44 pm
Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "Nutcracker" coming to Vancouver this holiday season
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker | Photo by David Cooper
It’s not quite the holidays until you’ve seen Nutcracker. This season, Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing their distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from December 9 to 11.

Follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince and lose yourself in Tchaikovsky’s iconic score as visions of Sugar Plum Fairies dance across the stage. Special Canadian touches include a hockey game played on a snowy pond and a battle on Parliament Hill. Plus, the toy soldiers look like Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

With 39 dancers wearing three to eight costumes throughout the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

Ballet BC Artistic Director Medhi Walerski said in a release that it’s “very meaningful to present the first Nutcracker production at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in more than three years.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Winnipeg Ballet (@rwballet)


“It gives us reason to gather and celebrate reconnecting with one another through rich storytelling and that timeless Tchaikovsky score. The talent of Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet promises to impress as they bring everyone’s favourite holiday characters to life onstage once again.”

Don’t miss out on this classic holiday ballet this season!

Nutcracker

When: Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 10 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm, Sunday, December 11 at 1 pm and 6:30 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $25, available online

