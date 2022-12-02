Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Have a holly jolly December with these 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver this month!

Get your fill of festive funny with Kevin Hart, The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show and so much more! You deserve the gift of laughter this month!

What: Kevin Hart, one of comedy’s biggest stars, is bringing the jokes to Vancouver this month with his Reality Check tour. While Hart has conquered Hollywood with films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Man from Toronto, he is right at home on the stand-up stage.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver comedian Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now) has a beloved kitty that needs an expensive operation. So the stand-up community is banding together to host a comedy fundraiser, with all proceeds going to the surgery and the BCSPCA.



The lineup includes Martin, Yumi Nagashima, Harris Anderson, Alex Mackenzie, Kelsey Hamilton, Jane Stanton, Aaron Arya and Erica Sigurdson. Donations can also be made online.

When: December 4, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: IndigE-Girl Comedy and Rumble Theatre present a hilarious showcase of Vancouver’s Indigenous comedians. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Aunties is hosted by Savannah Erasmus and features Nyla Carpentier, Brenda Prince, Laticia Aksidan, Raven John, Laura Lewis, and Nicole Etitiq.

When: December 8, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange and unique happenings of 2022.

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.

When: December 27 to 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s only monthly variety magic show celebrates the holiday with a comedic and mystifying showcase of magic and variety. Enjoy a festive assortment of tricks, stunts, and unusual skills from talented performers from across the province.

When: December 21, 2022

Time: Doors 9:30 pm, show 10 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark is hosting a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Vancouver favourite Patrick Maliha and also featuring acclaimed comics Bobby Warrener, Darcy Boon Collins, Amber Harper-Young, and more. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2022

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $81.27, purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their holiday show to Vancouver. The two performers aim to create a classic Christmas TV variety show but just can’t agree on how. Featuring musical numbers, dance routines, and a deceased grandmother whose spirit lives on in a glass of eggnog.

When: December 30, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Lara Beitz is the winner of Milwaukee’s Funniest Comic and has appeared on shows such as Comedy Central’s LIGHTS OUT, Fox’s Laughs, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She has also been featured at Oddball Comedy Festival, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, and MidwestFest.

When: December 15 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Alannah Brittany and Toddy of Vancouver Special Comedy host The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Steev Letts, Simon King, Alistair Ogden, and Julie Kim, this show is sure to keep the festive funny spirit going.

When: December 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department presents candy cane chaos and mistletoe mayhem in their holiday comedy offering! The North Pole’s top three elves face off in a hilarious Christmas competition. Who will get to bring joy to children all over the world? The audience will decide with their suggestions and votes.

When: December 8, 15 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Best Western Plus Sands 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online