25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: December 26 to January 2

The last week of 2022 is here, so let’s make the most of it!

From New Year’s Eve events, Polar Bear Swim, and more, here are 25 things to do in Vancouver from December 26 to January 2.

What: VIFF’s Best of 2022 is your opportunity to catch up on some of the most acclaimed and popular films released in the past 12 months. The film series includes the hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cannes-winning Triangle of Sadness, South Korean noir romance Decision to Leave, the powerful RRR, and more.

When: December 26, 2022, to January 5, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Three-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Admission: Free!

What: The Canucks wrap up their 2023 home games on December 27 with a match against the San Jose Sharks.

When: December 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Science World will be transformed into an elegant party sphere on New Year’s Eve with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

This year’s party is set to feature eight of the city’s top DJs and performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in 2023!

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 — available here

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: Until 10 pm

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Alannah Brittany and Toddy of Vancouver Special Comedy host The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Steev Letts, Simon King, Alistair Ogden, and Julie Kim, this show is sure to keep the festive funny spirit going.

When: December 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: Start off 2023 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year. The 103rd Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Sunday, January 1.

The official plunge takes place at 2:30 pm, while festivities run from noon to 4 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

When: January 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm; Official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over BC Place this month and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include Grammy Award-winning artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers, acclaimed English DJ Trio Above & Beyond, and two-time Juno winners Loud Luxury from London, Ontario.

When: December 29 and 30, 2022

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Welcome in 2023 in style with The Basement’s NYE House Party. The party of the year will start at 9 pm and run right through to 4 am, so bring your best dance shoes and moves to the shindig.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: The Basement at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, December 26 to Thursday, December 29.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+ and tickets are only $4.20.

When: December 26 to 29, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm (plus 10 pm on Boxing Day)

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

Year In Review and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at The Improv Centre What: The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular Year In Review. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of 2022. The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2023 with a special New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event. When: December 27 to 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Year In Review), 9:30 and 11:15 pm (New Year’s Eve)

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass, or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: Fire & Ice is presented by Whistler-Blackcomb, in partnership with the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Tourism Whistler. The live event features a thrilling mix of live music, fire, and pyrotechnics.

Head to Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas to see world-class athletes flipping and twisting through a burning ring of fire. You will even see Whistler Blackcomb Snow School’s finest pros bust out their best moves.

The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will wrap up at 9 pm with a first-class fireworks display.

When: December 31, 2022, then every Sunday from January 8 to March 12, 2023. (No show on January 1)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 8 to March 12, 2023)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 1, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: Lumagica, described as “the brightest light festival in British Columbia,” takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds until December 30. Guests will be treated to stunning light installations, live entertainment, roving characters, and more during their visit.

Explore themed areas such as Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom, and Gingerbread Lane and snap a festive holiday photo. Then visit the North Pole so the little ones can check out Elfies Play Palace, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin.

When: Now until December 30, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (last timeslot is 9 pm)

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $12.60 per person, children 2 and under are free

What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 11 pm

Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage per-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.

When: Now until January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Both The Shipyards Skate Plaza and Robson Square Ice Rink will be hosting live entertainment on New Year’s Eve to help skaters glide into the new year.

Robson Square

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

The Shipyards Skate Plaza

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Comedy After Dark is hosting a hilarious New Year’s Eve shindig headlined by Vancouver favourite Patrick Maliha and also featuring acclaimed comics Bobby Warrener, Darcy Boon Collins, Amber Harper-Young, and more. Tickets include the show, dinner package, dessert, and sparkling wine.



When: December 31, 2022

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 9:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark — 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $81.27, purchase online

What: The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition. We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers. As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & the Yukon.

When: Now to December 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Living Room Lounge is helping guests ring in the new year with a three-course meal including a cocktail, wine pairing, and glass of champagne. This deal can be enjoyed while listening to live music and DJs and experiencing some NYE surprises from The Living room team.

When: December 31, 2022

Time: 4 pm to late

Where: The Living Room at Hotel Belmont MGallery — 654 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85, book online

What: This musical adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s classic takes the stage at Gateway Theatre this holiday season. When Anne Shirley arrives in Avonlea, PEI, she quickly wins the hearts of her new community with her strong personality, amazing imagination, and will to find her own place in the world.

When: Various dates until December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online