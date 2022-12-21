EventsWinter

Ring in the new year with a FREE fireworks extravaganza in Whistler (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Dec 21 2022, 12:11 am
Ring in the new year with a FREE fireworks extravaganza in Whistler (PHOTOS)
Whistler Blackcomb/whistlerblackcomb.com | Tourism Whistler/Mike Crane
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to welcome in 2023 with a bang, we have the perfect event for you.

Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours north of Vancouver, has announced the return of its popular Fire & Ice outdoor event starting on Saturday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

North America’s largest ski resort is relaunching its free signature event after a two-year hiatus with exciting performances, a narrative focus on the mountains’ rich history, and a stunning pyrotechnics display.

“For decades, Fire & Ice has been electrifying audiences with its mix of music, fireworks, live entertainment and jaw-dropping big air performances,” said Steve Crowley, Whistler Blackcomb events manager, in a release. “After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be bringing the show back better than ever for family and friends to enjoy.”

Fire & Ice is presented by Whistler-Blackcomb, in partnership with the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Tourism Whistler. The live event features a thrilling mix of live music, fire and pyrotechnics.

Whistler Blackcomb Fire & Ice

Tourism Whistler/Mike Crane

Head to Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas to see world-class athletes flipping and twisting through a burning ring of fire. You will even see Whistler Blackcomb Snow School’s finest pros bust out their best moves.

The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will wrap up at 9 pm with a first-class fireworks display.

Fire and Ice fireworks at Whistler

Fire and Ice (Whistler Blackcomb)

“Fire & Ice creates a vibrant atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, showcasing Whistler’s world-renowned mountain culture and celebrating the land we are lucky to play on,” said Bree Eagles, events manager at Tourism Whistler, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have it return in a reimagined way, and are grateful for the team at Whistler Blackcomb who have worked hard to revive this iconic production. We’re excited for guests and locals to kick off their week early with this fun evening show.”

Whistler Blackcomb Fire & Ice

Tourism Whistler/Justa Jeskova

Following its inaugural return performance on December 31, Fire & Ice will take place every Sunday throughout the 2022/23 winter season at 7 pm at Skier’s Plaza in Whistler Village. There will also be a practice starting at 6:30 pm.

Guests are reminded to dress warmly and arrive early to make the most of the experience.

Whistler Blackcomb Fire & Ice

When: December 31, 2022, then every Sunday from January 8 to March 12, 2023. (No show on January 1)
Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve),  7 pm (January 8 to March 12, 2023)
Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler & Excalibur Gondolas
Cost: Free

