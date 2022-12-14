Back with a Splash: Vancouver Polar Bear Swim returns to English Bay on New Year's Day

Start off 2023 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

The 103rd Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Sunday, January 1.

It is the first time in three years that brave swimmers will be able to dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers.

Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is a tradition dating back to 1920 when Peter Pantages and nine other swimmers took a cool dip into English Bay on January 1. Since then, thousands of Vancouverites come out every year to take part — some even dressed up in fun and unique costumes.

A record-breaking 6,500 swimmers participated in the 2020 event, which was changed to an at-home “Polar Bear Dip” in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

“Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim is one of the largest and oldest in the world, and we’re delighted the Park Board is able to once again host such an important and fun community tradition,” said Tony Syskakis, supervisor of aquatics for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, in a release. “It’s always amazing to see so many people come together to start the year off with an exciting challenge.”

Changerooms, washrooms, lockers, and warming tents will be available to participants. However, the park board recommends that swimmers arrive at English Bay swim-ready. Portable toilets will also be set up on site.

The official plunge takes place at 2:30 pm, while festivities run from noon to 4 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

After completing the swim, participants can pick up their commemorative button at the centre-tower Family Zone or at Information Tents located throughout the beach. There is also commemorative merchandise available for purchase online and on site.

To keep the energy of the swimmers and the supporters up, the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim will also feature a live DJ, food trucks, and more throughout the event.

When: January 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm; Official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

With files from Daily Hive Staff