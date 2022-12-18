20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: December 19 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The festive week is finally upon us, and we’re here to help you celebrate with our checklist of 20 great events around Metro Vancouver from December 19 to 25.

Invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join you at the Festival of Lights, VIFF’s Wes Anderson film celebration, and more this week.

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: Now until January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier in North Vancouver is ensuring everyone is getting their fill of festive feasts this holiday season. Head to the Shipyards District for seasonal menus and events, including an impressive weekday Holiday Lunch Buffet, a mouthwatering Christmas Day Brunch, and a magnificent three-course plated dinner.

Enjoy delicious dishes such as roasted Montreal spiced cured beef striploin, salmon en croute, acorn squash risotto, and so much more.

When: Holiday lunch buffet on until December 23, 2022. Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner on December 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier – 138 Victory Ship Way, NorthVancouver

Cost: Various costs, make reservations online

What: The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, happens every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From 12 to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver International Film Festival’s Wes World: 10 Films by Wes Anderson is a celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre that features all 10 of Wes Anderson’s films.

An opening night party will be held on Wednesday, December 21 along with a screening of Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which earned him his first Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. Dress up in your best Wes Anderson-inspired costume as there will be chances to win prizes. The festive celebration will also feature trivia, a poster gallery, an exclusive cocktail, and more.

When: December 21, 2022, to January 5, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 18th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a festive wonderland.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm; Wednesday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Inspired by beloved holiday jingles, The Sounds of Noël are six exclusive festive cocktails to get you in the merry spirit this Christmas. From A Wonderful Christmasthyme, served in an ornament, to Christmas Vacation in Cousin Eddie’s go-to moose mug, Showcase Restaurant & Bar has options for everyone on the naughty or nice list.

Stopping by with a group? Try the Noël Cocktail tree with all six festive and fun cocktails.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 West Hastings, Vancouver

Reservations: Online or call 604-639-4040

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s only monthly variety magic show celebrates the holiday with a comedic and mystifying showcase of magic and variety. Enjoy a festive assortment of tricks, stunts, and unusual skills from talented performers from across the province.

When: December 21, 2022

Time: Doors 9:30 pm, show 10 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Purchase online

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations. The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts: The Kaverns of Krampus and Hotel Frozen Terror.

One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, live actors and holiday sounds helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns.

When: December 21 to 23, 2022

Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online

What: Me Love BINGO! is an immersive show that is described as a “reality-blurring experience of community and camp.” Go on an unexpected journey filled with guest performances and nuanced storytelling with drag-clad host, Kyle Loven, and his pals Leslie Dos Remedios, Jenna Klein, and Joey Lespérance.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25 purchase online

What: The 29th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will take place in three different neighbourhoods simultaneously: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona.

Both Yaletown and Granville Island will also have a mesmerizing labyrinth of light experiences. You can take a meditative walk through a maze of lanterns in a massive space filled with the honeyed scent of 600 glowing beeswax candles.

When: December 21, 2022

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Tickets: Labyrinth of Light tickets online from $10

What: For the second year in a row, the Little Mountain Holiday Pop-Up Shop is calling The Polygon Gallery its home for the holiday season. Discover a carefully curated lineup of handcrafted and one-of-a-kind products from local vendors, with a special focus on creations by women and BIPOC.

Plus every weekend includes a festive Meet the Makers social that everyone is welcome to, with demos, a photo booth, and a lively, festive atmosphere.

When: Now until December 24, 2022 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Firehall Arts Centre presents a special edition of A Christmas Carol, with all 40 characters in this one-man version of the Charles Dickens classic performed by Stratford/Shaw stalwart Sanjay Talwar. Produced by Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from December 14 to 24, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight happening until January 3, 2023.

There are even special Breakfast with Santa events planned as well as seasonal treats being served in The Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe

When: December 8, 2022, to January 3, 2023 (Closed on December 25)

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Paradox Hotel is launching a festive buffet series this month called Santa’s Brunch, with Executive Chef Manpreet Sethi curating a selection of over 20 premium mouth-watering dishes for the all-ages, family-friendly seatings.

The menu includes artisan bacon & chicken apple sausages, wild mushroom ravioli, buttermilk whipped potatoes, and more. Chef-attended stations will serve up freshly sourced seafood and turkey.

When: December 11, 18, and 24, 2022

Time: Seatings at 10 am and 1 pm. All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged.

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver – 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Adult $99.00 + tax & gratuity | Child (3-12 years) $55.00 + tax & gratuity | Infant (2 & under) Complimentary. Purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic, The Sound of Music, for the holiday season. Follow the journey of Maria and the von Trapp family and hear beloved songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Edelweiss.” The show promises to be a favourite for the whole family, whether it’s your first time or 100th time enjoying the tale.

When: Various dates until December 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $43, purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

When: Now until December 31, 2022 (closed on Christmas Eve after 4:30 pm and on Christmas Day)

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $12.60 per person, children 2 and under are free

What: Batch on Plaza, a pop-up bar concept housed in a shipping container, is hosting holiday celebrations throughout December. With live music and seasonal eats and drinks, it’s sure to make your spirits bright throughout the season.

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays until Christmas

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 2 pm to late (Fridays), 12 pm to late (Saturdays), 12 to 9 pm (Sundays)

Where: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free cover