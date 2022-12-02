Surrey haunted house invites guests into Ho Ho Horror this holiday season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The weather outside may be frightful, but that’s nothing compared to what this Surrey haunted house has in store this holiday season.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, known for its elaborate haunted houses during Halloween, has returned with its latest Creepy Xmas creations for six nights only

The live horror experience is inviting brave guests to its two terrifying Christmas haunts from December 16 to 18 and December 21 to 23.

You can visit The Kaverns of Krampus, but be forewarned that he is very cranky and hungry.

According to European lore, Krampus is a horned figure that punishes naughty children — a stark contrast to Saint Nicholas.

Then check into Hotel Frozen Terror. Unfortunately, something horrible has happened at the motel and we’re not talking about the ice machine not working.

One ticket allows visitors to experience both haunts, with live actors and holiday sounds helping create the tongue-in-cheek festive spirit. There will also be warm drinks served as well as special treats such as the warm and tasty 7 Deadly Sin-namon Buns.

Cougar Creek warns that Creepy Xmas is not recommended for children under 14, and anyone under 12 needs to be accompanied by someone 18 or older.

When: December 16 to 18 and December 21 to 23, 2022

Time: Various timeslots from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting from $29.99 plus fees, purchase online