Vancouver's enchanting lantern festival is returning this solstice

If the dark days are getting you down, then you can find some light in the dark at a lantern festival this December solstice.

According to the Secret Lantern Society website, the 28th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will happen on Tuesday, December 21.

The lantern festival takes place in three different neighbourhoods simultaneously in Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona.

Both Yaletown and Granville Island will also have a mesmerizing labyrinth of light experience. You can take a meditative walk through a maze of lanterns in a massive space filled with the honeyed scent of 600 glowing beeswax candles.

More details are expected to drop about the events, but it’s likely to be scaled back from previous pre-COVID-19 years. Last year, the festival was online.

In the past, participants could join in for free with their lanterns and embark on a group procession to celebrate the “longest night of the year” together.

If you want to learn how to make your own lantern, you can watch their how-to videos to prepare for the solstice.

Everyone who wants to walk the lantern labyrinth has to get a timed entry ticket online in advance, show proof of vaccination, and wear a mask indoors.

When: Tuesday, December 21

Time: 6 to 10:30 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Tickets: Labyrinth of Light tickets online from $10