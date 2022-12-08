As the year winds down and the holiday season picks up, it’s a great time to relax at one of the holiday pop-up bars around Vancouver.

We’re excited to add another destination to our festive list, and it’s conveniently located right off the False Creek Seawall.

Batch on Plaza, a pop-up bar concept housed in a shipping container, is hosting holiday celebrations throughout December. With live music and seasonal eats and drinks, it’s sure to make your spirits bright throughout the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yes,Please. BBQ (@yespleasebbq)

“There can be so much pressure during the holiday season,” said Batch Vancouver’s John Negrin in a release. “We wanted to create a chill space to celebrate the season with no expectations or obligations. Come for a quick pitstop or long visit, enjoy the music, and get into the spirit.”

Batch is hosting a holiday market every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 18, with local artisans and makers offering handmade items and unique gifts for everyone on your list.

There will also be live entertainment to enjoy throughout the season. including singer-songwriter Earl Jenkins on December 9 and Steve Marriot on December 11 and 17.

Yes Please BBQ is serving up delicious European-style eats like Bratwurst, Currywurst, and fondue platters, and Batch will be pouring holiday favourites like mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate along with a rotating menu of local craft beers and wines.

The pop-up bar is keeping things cozy with fire pits, heaters, lights and holiday decorations in addition to the picnic tables and giant tent.

Batch on Plaza hosts open mics on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 10 pm, holiday markets from Friday to Sunday throughout the afternoons and evenings, and live music at various times during the season.

Batch on Plaza Holiday Celebrations

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays until Christmas

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 2 pm to late (Fridays), 12 pm to late (Saturdays), 12 to 9 pm (Sundays)

Where: 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free cover

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright