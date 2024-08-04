22 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 5 to 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Summertime is just packed with fun events in and around Vancouver, and this week is no exception! Do yourself a favour and check out these 20 fantastic events around the city from August 5 to 11, including Dished Food Truck Fest, Bard on the Beach, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11 from 11 am to 7 pm.

The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.

Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.

When: August 11, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)

Cost: FREE entry

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: August 6 to 11, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer.

MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Take an exhilarating journey through Argentina’s finest wines, perfectly paired with traditional empanadas. Discover the rich flavours and vibrant spirit of Argentine winemaking and stock up on the perfect BBQ wines to elevate your summer gatherings.

When: Thursday, August 8

Time: 2:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: BC Liquor at 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy CompetitionSeptember 5. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.

When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: June 11 to September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from the 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Celebrating 35 Years of Quails’ Gate What: Savour the latest releases from this iconic BC winery including their renowned Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, which reflect their storied history and commitment to winemaking experience. When: Friday, August 9 Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BC Liquor at 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Burnaby Central Railway

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95-$53.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: Movie lovers are invited to šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for a variety of great outdoor films on select Wednesdays in August.

Bring a chair or a blanket and pillows to sit on and enjoy Barbie on August 7, E.T.: The Extraterrestrial on August 14, The Fall Guy on August 21, and Wonka on August 28.

When: August 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2024

Time: Films begins at sunset

Where: šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly QET Plaza) outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11 with several new murals being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 7 to 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: The 10th annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy free live music, dance, storytelling and more.

When: August 7 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Port Moody Night Markets will showcase dozens of vendors as well as food trucks and breweries at Site B in Port Moody. There will also be live entertainment for guests to enjoy during their visit.

When: August 9 and September 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Site B – 3012 Murray St, Port Moody

Admission: $5

What: Olivia Rodrigo fans’ “Teenage Dream” just came true! The American singer-songwriter who soared to stardom after her debut album, Sour, announced a world tour for her sophomore album, Guts, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

When: August 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.

When: Every Friday from August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: New Westminster (August) and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: Port Coquitlam is transforming Evergreen Park into an outdoor theatre in August. Bring the family to enjoy all-ages faves like E.T. and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on a giant silver screen.

When: August 11 and 25, 2024

Time: 8:45 pm

Where: Evergreen Park, Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The Arts Club presents the life and music of the icon Johnny Cash in Ring of Fire. The theatrical concert takes the audience through Cash’s unique life story and features many of his best-known songs, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” When: Now until August 11, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online

What: BC Dumpling Fest will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, making for the perfect opportunity to try out your favourites — as well as something new — all in one place.

When: August 10, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free admission (donations welcomed)

Plus here’s an event happening this month that you need to get on your radar!