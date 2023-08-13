20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 14 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

August is just speeding by! Let’s slow down and savour the good times! From PNE Fair to Meowfest, Crave the Heights and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from August 14 to 20 around Metro Vancouver.

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 19 to September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage. Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Talent, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, AQUA, and Jason Derulo.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: Karen’s Diner is an immersive, pop-up experience brought to us by the same Australia-based brand that organizes the other Hidden pop-up experiences around the world – think “Mamma Mia” themed parties and Barbie Brunches.

Tickets will get you a burger, fries, and a soda, plus games and plenty of sass. There will also be vegetarian, vegan, and non-alcoholic options – just don’t expect Karen to be happy about it.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Time: Various seatings

Where: Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive

Tickets: $55 per person

What: Summertime was made for relaxing in the park with pals and listening to great music. Now you can enjoy a live soundtrack thanks to a series of outdoor concerts happening this month.

Music on Main presents Summer Pop-Up Concerts at Mount Pleasant Park from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23. The evening concerts range from classical string quartets to music from around the world, and all performances are free.

When: August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Park — West 16th Avenue at Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: August 18 to September 4, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online

What: Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The eighth anniversary of the Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features theatrical and dance performances, a live podcast recording, workshops, and an art marketplace. The party also continues with an outdoor celebration in Punjabi Market on August 27.

When: Various dates from August 17 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the full list of events online

What: Freshco Richmond Dragon Festival at Imperial Landing Pier is one of BC’s largest dragon boat races. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, artisan and food vendors, a massive licensed outdoor patio, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The first Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival, presented by Lakeland Flowers, will delight visitors of all ages until September 4.

Guests of the largest summer floral experience in the Lower Mainland will discover 45 acres of huge sunflowers, lush lavender, buckwheat, phacelia, and more.

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $10 general admission, which includes a U-Pick five-stem bunch. Children 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: The Irish Fusion Festival, Vancouver’s newest addition to the festival scene, launches in False Creek just steps away from BC Place on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. Tickets for the festival are only $25 for the weekend, and guests will enjoy a fusion of culture with live music, energetic dance performances and family-friendly entertainment. Plus, attendees under the age of 12 will get in free.

In the spirit of community engagement, the festival has partnered with two local charities, Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities (PRDA) and Don’t Go Hungry. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to both organizations, supporting their vital work in the community.

When: August 18 and 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 10 am to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: 80 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for both days (available through Eventbrite or at the gate), $10 for Friday only (available on the gate), and $20 for Saturday only (available on the gate). Free for children under 10. Purchase online

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event on the Boxcar Patio.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Boxcar Patio – 917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19, at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The kitty celebration has a huge lineup of activities, including a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: A new interactive adventure coming to the streets of Vancouver this summer will allow guests to live out a tale as old as time.

CluedUpp Games’ Beauty and the Beast immersive outdoor experience will happen in Vancouver on Saturday, August 19. Hundreds of players are expected to gather and help Beauty save the day during the escape-room-style event.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: Start anytime between 9 am and 2 pm

Where: Secret start location in Vancouver

Cost: $52.50, Purchase online

What: From August 10 to 19, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.

The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.

When: August 18 to 27, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights

What: The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and 93.7 JR Country host the fifth annual Battle of the Brews. The charity event will offer attendees an afternoon of craft beer tasting, with net proceeds going to support the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives. Tickets include all beer sampling, and there will also be food vendors, live music, games and prizes, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: Doors 12:30 pm, event from 1 to 5 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Ave, Surrey

Tickets: Purchase online

What: The 28th annual Arts Alive Festival in Downtown Langley is a free, family event that will showcase over 200 visual and performing artists. Stop by to see live music, artists and artisans, a children’s fun zone, and surprise performances throughout the day.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fraser Highway between 204 and 206 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: Weezer and Third Eye Blind headline the 2023 Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group. The 10th edition of the popular fest also features alt-rockers Finger Eleven, indie-rockers Said the Whale, singer-songwriter Bahamas, hip-hop collective Bran Van 3000, and indie pop stars Saint Motel and Wallice.

This year’s Ambleside Music Festival will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, craft beer, wine tastings, and more.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.

When: Now until September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: The 13th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Highlights for festival goers this year include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, live entertainment, a children’s area, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm, 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation

What: The 29th Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow is happening on Sunday, August 20, at the Chilliwack Airport, and it will be filled with fun activities and events for the whole family.

Visitors to Chilliwack Flight Fest Airshow can check out ground displays and community booths at the airport. There will also be a kid’s zone for the budding pilots to explore.

The main event is, of course, the exciting air show, with a variety of planes taking to the sky.

When: August 20, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Chilliwack Airport – 46206 Airport Road, Chilliwack

Admission: Free