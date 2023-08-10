Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Thousands of dragon boat racers and fans will converge in Richmond next week for a huge community celebration on the shores of the Fraser River.

Freshco Richmond Dragon Festival is taking place at Imperial Landing Pier on Steveston’s waterfront on Saturday, August 19.

The free family-friendly event is one of BC’s largest dragon boat races and will feature live entertainment, artisan and food vendors, a massive licensed outdoor patio, and more.

“This popular summer event has seen so much growth over the past years, and we’re so happy to have a community partner in FreshCo to help us bring the event to the next level for our community,” said Alexis Gall, Dragon Boat BC’s general manager and executive director.

“With support from FreshCo and the Province of BC, we’ve been able to bring community, culture, and competition together to create an exciting experience for everyone to soak in.”

More than 2,000 athletes representing 80 teams will compete in races with races on the Fraser River every 11 minutes throughout the day.

You’ll also get to enjoy live music and cultural performances on the main stage by Hayley Wallis and the Bright Futures, the Sun Moon Lake trio, Coastal Wolf Pack, and Hon Hsing Athletic Club.

There will also be family-friendly activities, a large craft marketplace, food trucks, and local favourites like Lee’s Donuts.

The entirety of the Festival site will also become Richmond’s biggest licensed outdoor patio, serving up local brews from Red Truck Beer and MoBeer.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond

Cost: Free