Karen's Diner pop-up experience returning to Vancouver this summer

Earlier this spring, one of Vancouver’s wildest dining experiences to date ended up selling out completely.

Karen’s Diner is an immersive, pop-up experience brought to us by the same Australia-based brand that organizes the other Hidden pop-up experiences around the world – think “Mamma Mia” themed parties and Barbie Brunches.

If you didn’t get a chance to be scolded by rude “Karen”-inspired servers the first time around, here’s another opportunity.

The 1950s-style diner concept is officially returning to Vancouver on tour and will be setting up again at Zawa Restaurant on August 19 to 20.

Tickets will get you a burger, fries, and a soda, plus games and plenty of sass. There will also be vegetarian, vegan, and non-alcoholic options – just don’t expect Karen to be happy about it.

Watch our experience at this diner pop-up in Calgary… if you can stomach it!

When: August 19 to 20

Where: Zawa Restaurant, 920 Commercial Drive

Tickets: $55 per person