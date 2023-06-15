Free Metro Vancouver night market brings Friday night fun to the Fort

Summer is just around the corner, and you’re already making plans for you and your friends. Why not make the most of the long nights by checking out one of the night markets in Metro Vancouver?

A fun one you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church.

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

Details on this year’s Fort Langley Night Market are to be confirmed, but each week is expected to feature a new lineup of musicians and artists.

Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Instagram