Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in September

Sing and dance along to your favourite songs at these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in September!

From Jack Harlow to Kehlani and Final Fantasy, there’s something for all music lovers to enjoy.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: American rapper Jack Harlow is a three-time Grammy nominee and a Billboard Music Award winner. The Louisville, Kentucky, native has two albums out, including That’s What They All Say and Come Home The Kids Miss You. The Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour is supported by City Girls.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

You might also like: FREE drive-in movies nights are returning to Richmond starting this week

13 singalong-worthy concerts to catch at the PNE this year

Free Shipyards Festival brings live music to North Shore next month

What: The Shipyards Festival is an all-day music fest that coincides with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like headliners Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances and activities. Plus you can sip brews in the beer garden, grab eats from local food trucks, and shop from local merchants throughout the festival.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: PNE Fairgoers will enjoy sensational performances this year including Pop, Rock, Country, and R&B as well as throwback ’80s and ’90s concerts. The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the Fair is open at The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Iconic acts to catch in September include Bachman Cummings, Nelly, and Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle.

When: Now until September 5, 2022 (closed August 29)

Time: Nightly at 8:30 pm

Where: The Fair at the PNE – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy, presented by AWR Music Productions, is taking place at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts and will feature a special new program to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the long-running RPG series.

A New World: intimate music from Final Fantasy will be performed by the New World Players chamber ensemble under the direction of Eric Roth. Musical selections will include works from composers Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $56.75, purchase online

What: Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer. There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy.

The day’s festivities will start off with craft beer tastings from several BC breweries, including Five Roads Brewing, Container Brewing Ltd., and Yellow Dog Brewing. The tastings will end at 3 pm when the bands start up, but the bar will stay open for the remainder of the event.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Live Nation-produced tour will be Swedish House Mafia’s first international excursion since their 2012 One Last Tour, which sold over one million tickets.

The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Rogers Arena on September 13, one of just three Canadian stops.

When: September 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, American singer-songwriter Kehlano has embarked on a tour of the same name with special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad.

The Bay Area songstress has twice been nominated for a Grammy award, received the Billboard Women in Music “Rule Breaker” award, and has performed at Voodoo Music and Coachella.

When: September 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59.50 — Available via Ticketleader

What: Vancouver International Guitar Festival (VIGF) is a showcase of the art and craft of the world’s finest acoustic and electric guitar makers. Master luthiers (makers of stringed instruments) from across Canada, the United States, and around the world will be in attendance at the fourth VIGF.

Attendees can also take a break in the Time Out Bar while enjoying live concerts and instrument demos. The lineup of musicians includes David Martone, Terry Robb, Itamar Erez, Paul Pigat, and Josue Tacoronte Otero.

When: September 24 to 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday) for exhibition

Where: Creekside Community Recreation Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Entry to the festival starts at $27.50 for a one-day pass and $47.50 for a two-day pass, with students and children pricing also available.

What: The 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and food trucks, and an information fair with 150 health and wellness booths.

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time Juno-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. Juno-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: English rock group Placebo is on tour to celebrate its eighth studio album Never Let Me Go.

It’s been just over 25 years since Placebo vocalist and guitarist Brian Molko and bassist Stefan Olsdal began creating music in Deptford, London. What started as a creative venture in Molko’s living room led the band to worldwide success, selling over 13 million albums to date.

When: September 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online