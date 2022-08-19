Free Shipyards Festival brings live music to North Shore next month

In September, North Vancouver is set to wrap up the summer with an all-day music festival at the Shipyards.

On September 17, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like Blonde Diamond, Vox Rea, Bookclub, and more take the stage.

This year, musical headliners include Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shipyards – Lower Lonsdale (@shipyardsdistrict)

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by Robin Reddy, Mom Bop, and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can explore bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

Expect to sip brews in the beer garden, grab eats from local food trucks, and shop from local merchants throughout the day.

Mark your calendars and end your summer on a high note at the Shipyards Festival!

When: Saturday, September 17 from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free!