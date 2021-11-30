Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

A longtime Vietnamese eatery has closed its doors in Vancouver. Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant has been marked as permanently closed online and a sign on the front window of the restaurant has been posted to share the news.

The Slocan has stopped operating at its 2715 East Hastings Street location after nearly 50 years of business. This destination for classic comfort eats closed earlier this month on November 14. The restaurant teased a “2.0” version of The Slocan in its goodbye Instagram post. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

Taylight Brewing in Port Coquitlam closed its doors earlier this month. In a message to its followers, the 1485 Coast Meridian Road brewery, which opened its doors back in August 2018, said it would no longer be able to stay open due to “effects of COVID 19.”

The August Market has officially closed down its physical store. The neighbourhood destination for grocery staples and treats was operating at 3958 Main Street before it shuttered.

Miantiao, the newly opened eatery inside the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, has now ceased operations. After a six-month run, the Italian-Chinese restaurant offered its last service on Monday, November 29.

Exciting things are coming to Miantiao’s former digs, though. Read more about one of the two new concepts here.

Closing Soon

Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, revealed via an Instagram post that it would be “winding down” by December 31, 2021. The E Pender Street sweet spot first opened its doors in 2017. Owners stated they are actually looking for a new owner for the brand, but otherwise, they’ll be “liquidating equipment and other assets starting in the next couple weeks.”

Ugly Dumpling has announced it will be closing at the end of this year. The 1590 Commercial Drive restaurant opened in 2018, and it quickly became a favourite among locals and visitors alike.