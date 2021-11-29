Mere hours after their release, items from the Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber’s collection have already begun popping up on resale sites—for 10 times their original price.

Individual items from the Timbiebs collection, which includes a toque, fanny pack, and tote bag, have been listed on eBay for between $70 and $80 each.

Several people are selling the complete Timbiebs trifecta for upwards of $250, while others have it going for as high as $500.

Timbiebs branded packaging, sans donuts, is being resold for between $20 and $25.

A modest price compared to the merch, but less so when you consider that a regular 10-pack of Timbits runs at $1.99.

Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs collection launched in Tim Hortons stores across Canada and the US on Monday morning.

In addition to the highly sought-after merch, the collection includes three new Timbit flavours: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.