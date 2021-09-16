The August Market has announced it will be closing its doors next month.

The neighbourhood destination for grocery staples and treats is located at 3958 Main Street, right next to Old Bird.

This local market will be open from now until October 31.

The owner took to Instagram to explain their personal reasons for closing, and they also said they were aiming to put together some fun collabs/promos before shuttering for good.

Fans of the store still have some time to shop all the fresh produce, local products, bulk goods, curated grocery items, kombucha, and ginger beer that The August Market offers over the next several weeks.