Where to get exceptional holiday dinners to-go in Vancouver

Let’s be real, not everyone enjoys making an elaborate festive dinner, but we all love devouring it. This is why we make a list of where to get Christmas dinner to-go in Vancouver every dang year.

If you want to celebrate with a holiday meal at your home but don’t want to commit to prepping, cooking, and cleaning, we’ve got you covered for everything from tasty turkey to top-notch holiday pies.

Here are the best places to get a delicious Christmas dinner to-go in Vancouver.

One of our all-time favourite fried chicken spots is back with its signature Turducken Meal Kit. The limited-edition feast includes a full turducken, seasonal sides, and detailed written and video instructions on how to prepare it. This package is available for preorder now and can be picked up on December 22 and 23.

Le Tigre’s incredible holiday sets are available in two sizes: small (feeds two) and large (feeds five). The holiday sets are available for takeout from December 21 to 25. Pickup will be available from 3:30 to 7 pm at the truck’s brick-and-mortar sister restaurant, Torafuku (958 Main Street). Orders can be placed online.

Freebird’s Festive Feast is available for takeout only Tuesday through Saturday, December 7 to 31. The holiday meal set includes a whole Asian-style salt-cured roast chicken, crispy sticky rice made with chicken drippings, and more. Freebird at Home by Maenam’s Festive Feasts feeds two to three people and must be preordered by calling 604-730-5675 with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice for pickup.

Longtail Kitchen’s Holiday Rotisserie Chicken features a slow-roasted Farmcrest chicken marinated in coconut cream, fish sauce, and palm sugar. Folks can make it a meal set with a half chicken with rice, house-pickled carrots and daikon, and fresh cucumber and lettuce for $18. This offering is available December 18 through December 24 and can be preordered by calling 604-553-3855 with 24 hours’ notice.

Tractor At Home has introduced its latest lineup of signature Holiday Heat-and-Eat Meal Bundles for the season. Available for pre-order from November 17 to December 10, these packages can be delivered on December 23 and 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lazy Gourmet (@thelazygourmet)

The Lazy Gourmet has some great options for the holidays, including Guinness Braised Short Rib, Sous-vide Striploin, and a Mini Turkey Dinner appetizer option made of Sweet Potato Mousse, Cranberry, and Deep Fried Sage.

Savoury City Catering is back with a gourmet Turkey To-Go dinner package available for pick-up on December 23 and 24. This feast feeds up to six people and can be picked up at the caterer’s East Vancouver headquarters (3925 Fraser Street) on December 23 and December 24 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Edge’s holiday offerings include packages featuring a locally raised turkey or a braised beef short rib. There are also canapés and desserts up for order from Edge. Take-home holiday meal packages are available for December 24, and all other holiday options are available from December 3 to 24 with 48-hour notice. Pickup and drop-off times are available on request.

Blue Hat Bakery-Café at Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts is offering Holiday Dinner To-Go Packages now available for pre-order and pickup on December 23 and 24. Holiday Dinner To-Go preorders will be accepted until December 17 at 5:30 pm.

Railtown Catering’s Turkey To-Go packages are back. These multi-course family-style feasts are available for pickup and delivery from December 23 to 26. The menu includes a super-tender brined Sage-Roasted Turkey and a bounty of classic sides like brioche stuffing, sweet potatoes, and an ooey-gooey Classic Pecan Pie for dessert to name a few. All orders must be placed by December 17 at 10 am.

Potluck is offering three different Crab Feasts available over three different weekends this holiday season. Each meal features a whole crab with either rice or noodle and four sides as well as an exclusive Ovaltine-Milo Icebox Cake by The Dessert Club. Preorder via Tock and pick up the crab feasts to enjoy at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notch8 Restaurant & Bar (@notch8restaurant)

Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has an impressive holiday dinner up for order this year. Christmas Dinner To-Go is available for pickup on December 24 and 25 between 10 am and 4 pm. The order deadline is December 20 at 5 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (@blvdyvr)

Enjoy Boulevard’s Christmas Dinner at home by ordering via BLVD Provisions pre-cooked holiday packages.