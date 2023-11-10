7 Vancouver restaurant closures we learned about this week
October was a rough month for restaurant closures, and unfortunately, November isn’t looking much better so far, either.
Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or announced closures this week.
Closing Soon
The Pie Hole
View this post on Instagram
The Pie Hole is a beloved bakery specializing in its delicious pies. Its landlord terminated its lease and the business will operate until March 2024 before it closes. However, pie lovers can still visit The Pie Hole at its Burnaby and newly opened Langley locations.
Cartems Donuts
View this post on Instagram
Somebody check on Blake Lively because her favourite purveyor of cake, donuts, and coffee Cartems Donuts shared that its West Pender Street location downtown would be offering its last treats at the end of November.
Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Metro Vancouver favourite Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen is closing its doors in Langley, but not for long. The beloved restaurant is moving to a new, bigger location and will stop operations at its current spot on November 18. There’s still no word on when the restaurant will be opening its new location.
- You might also like:
- "I was blindsided": Bakery owner forced to close Vancouver location after sudden lease termination
- New luxury Metro Vancouver restaurant will boast one of the largest whisky collections in Canada
- Here's when Gordon Ramsay's burger concept is opening in Metro Vancouver
Closed
Minoas Greek Taverna
After 37 years of serving the Burnaby community, family-run restaurant Minoas Greek Taverna is officially closed. However, the restaurant shared it will be replaced by a Mexican restaurant in the near future.
Turquoise Goat
Beloved board game cafe Turquoise Goat took to Facebook to announce its closure. The restaurant opened just last year and was known for its extensive list of board games as well as specialty drinks and eats.
Matchstick Chinatown
Bad news, coffee lovers: Matchstick is closing its location in Chinatown after nearly 10 years of operation. The business cited rising inflation and real estate prices as the cause for the closure; however, you can still visit the cafe at any of its other four locations.
Kam Ding Seafood Restaurant
This Coquitlam spot for dim sum announced its closure on its website over the weekend and it will be dearly missed. Fans of the establishment took to Reddit to say how much they’ll miss the eatery, with one user saying, “Oh noooo! This was my go-to dim sum spot!”