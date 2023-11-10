October was a rough month for restaurant closures, and unfortunately, November isn’t looking much better so far, either.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or announced closures this week.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

The Pie Hole is a beloved bakery specializing in its delicious pies. Its landlord terminated its lease and the business will operate until March 2024 before it closes. However, pie lovers can still visit The Pie Hole at its Burnaby and newly opened Langley locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartems Donuts (@cartemsdonuts)

Somebody check on Blake Lively because her favourite purveyor of cake, donuts, and coffee Cartems Donuts shared that its West Pender Street location downtown would be offering its last treats at the end of November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen Clayton (@hugosmexicankitchen)

Metro Vancouver favourite Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen is closing its doors in Langley, but not for long. The beloved restaurant is moving to a new, bigger location and will stop operations at its current spot on November 18. There’s still no word on when the restaurant will be opening its new location.

Closed

After 37 years of serving the Burnaby community, family-run restaurant Minoas Greek Taverna is officially closed. However, the restaurant shared it will be replaced by a Mexican restaurant in the near future.

Beloved board game cafe Turquoise Goat took to Facebook to announce its closure. The restaurant opened just last year and was known for its extensive list of board games as well as specialty drinks and eats.

Bad news, coffee lovers: Matchstick is closing its location in Chinatown after nearly 10 years of operation. The business cited rising inflation and real estate prices as the cause for the closure; however, you can still visit the cafe at any of its other four locations.

This Coquitlam spot for dim sum announced its closure on its website over the weekend and it will be dearly missed. Fans of the establishment took to Reddit to say how much they’ll miss the eatery, with one user saying, “Oh noooo! This was my go-to dim sum spot!”