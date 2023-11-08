Somebody check on Blake Lively because one of her all-time favourite spots in Vancouver, Cartems Donuts, is winding down operations at one of its locations.

The much-loved purveyor of cake donuts and coffee shared that its West Pender Street location downtown would be offering its last treats at the end of November.

Cartems, which also operates a location in Mount Pleasant, cited the imminent demolition of the downtown outpost’s building as the reason for this move.

“This is not goodbye, but a transition. We are filled with gratitude for the memories and friendships we’ve made here. Stay tuned for future updates, and in the meantime, come share a donut and some stories as we cherish these final days.”

In addition to its other brick-and-mortar store, Cartems Donuts can be found at Matchstick Cafe locations around the city.

You can still pop into the downtown location and grab favourites like Earl Grey and Matcha Shortbread donuts until November 27.