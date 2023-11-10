FoodRestaurant Openings

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge is opening in Surrey this month, taking over the former Central City Taphouse space at Central City Mall.

Additionally, this upscale eatery is bringing the world’s fifth-largest whisky collection to Metro Vancouver.

You heard that right: the fifth-largest in the world, with over 4,500 bottles of the brown stuff.

Skye told Dished that its culinary program will be based on from-scratch fine dining techniques and fresh ingredients from local farmers.

Additionally, Skye said that “the kitchen will have a molecular gastronomy and mixology focus program to give key members a unique opportunity to learn, innovate, and grow their passion.”

When open, Skye will serve brunch, lunch, dinner, and an extensive selection of drinks.

The menu is curated by two-star Michelin chef Valerio Pescetelli, who is known for his work at chef Gordon Ramsay‘s Michelin-starred Savoy Grill and Per se Social Corner, Aquafarina, and The Victor Steakhouse in Vancouver.

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge is set to open on November 19.

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge

Address: 13450 102 Avenue, Unit 190, Surrey
Phone: 604-590-0900

Instagram

