Back in August, we shared that culinary icon Gordon Ramsay had set his sights on Metro Vancouver. We learned the celebrity chef was poised to open not one but two concepts here.

The first, Gordon Ramsay Burger, was slated to launch at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam.

In December, that casino will be renamed Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, and the burger concept from the internationally renowned chef will also open there.

Gordon Ramsay Burger will be open for business as of Monday, December 4.

This means that in less than a month you’ll be able to check out the concept known for serving up premium burgers, fries, and shakes.

For those unfamiliar, it’s an elevated handheld joint that first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012.

Next year, Gordon Ramsay Steak is set to launch at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort.

Gordon Ramsay Steak specializes in dry-aged meats, offering a modern take on the classic American steakhouse experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Great Canadian Entertainment to bring our dining concepts to the vibrant Canadian dining scene,” said Ramsay.

“Canada has a strong culinary market and we can’t wait to welcome guests into our new restaurants in the coming months.”

Once it launches, Gordon Ramsay Burger at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver will be open seven days a week from 11 am to 11 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

This announcement from the Hell’s Kitchen host’s camp will surely have foodies across the Lower Mainland excited.