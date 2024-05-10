5 Dished restaurant sneak peeks you might have missed this week

Here at Dished, we love a sneak peek. It feels like restaurant openings are seriously picking up, and that means the delicious details around highly anticipated concepts are coming at us fast and furious.

To ensure you don’t miss a drool-worthy morsel of restaurant opening news in and around Vancouver, we figured we’d round up five Dished restaurant sneak peeks you might have missed this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Compared to other cities, Vancouver may not have the largest selection of rooftop destinations where one can dine and drink. But, here’s some good news, sun-seekers, we are officially getting a new one: Lavantine Restaurant & Skybar.

Dished got an exclusive sneak peek of the elevated oasis perched atop the city’s newest five-star boutique hotel, the AZUR Legacy Hotel. Lavantine is the last piece of the puzzle for the property, which launched its lobby-level restaurant, Dahlia, last fall.

Read more

Address: AZUR Legacy Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

If you’re a fan of good pizza and live in Vancouver, chances are high that you’ve checked out Via Tevere since it first opened back in 2012.

The Victoria Drive eatery is a pie staple in this city, and lucky for us, the team announced a second location was in the works last month.

Via Tevere Main Street is nearly ready to welcome patrons, and Dished popped in ahead of the launch to get a taste of what’s in store for pizza lovers.

Read more

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The cafe is located in a former auto body shop, but you wouldn’t guess it from walking in. The space has been totally redone and turned into a spacious cafe. Once open, it will be able to seat around 100 people. Plus, there will be an outdoor patio section, which will seat an additional 20 to 30 people.

During our visit, General Manager Joseph Woo told Dished that a late-night cafe of this size was much needed for the community. Once fully opened, the cafe will operate until 10 pm daily.

Read more

Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

It’s been less than one month since we shared word of Vancouver’s new forthcoming Italian dining concept, Locanda dell’Orso, and it’s nearly ready to open to the public.

Dished was lucky enough to pop into the space before its launch. The eatery’s name means “Inn of the Bear” in Italian. It’s situated at 350 West Pender Street under the historic Victorian Hotel.

It may look familiar, as it was the former digs of Autostrada Downtown before it closed in January, but it’s officially time to usher in a new era for the address, and we can confirm it’s going to be a delicious one.

Read more

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Gringo — North Vancouver View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Located at 100 East 2nd Street in North Vancouver, this new spot will open its doors on Tuesday, May 14. Gringo North Van will be 1,500 square feet, featuring 17 seats on the patio for guests to soak up the sunshine, as well as 30 seats inside. You’ll be able to find plenty of your Gringo favourites on this menu like its assortment of tacos, ‘dillas, burritos and bowls in different varieties like its Encino (roasted chicken, cabbage, ranch, fried onions), Wilbur (Mazatlan-style pork butt, pickled onions), Kung Fu (Kung Pao-marinated tofu, vegan spicy mayo, lime slaw, green onions, sesame seeds), and more. Read more Address: 100 East 2nd Street, North Vancouver Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

Will files from Marco Ovies