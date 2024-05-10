ARC Restaurant launches new oyster and BC wine bar pop-up

Fairmont Waterfront has something coming for Vancouverites that just simply screams “summer,” as the downtown Vancouver luxury hotel is launching an oyster and wine bar pop-up.

Now open for a limited time, Sip and Shuck is an experience you don’t want to miss inside Arc Restaurant’s signature Chef’s Bench.

Celebrating all things BC wines, guests who head here can expect a daily rotating selection of small-batch reserves and exclusive pours from the Okanagan Valley. Folks can opt for wine by-the-glass or in flight form, too.

For oysters, there will be a daily fresh sheet featuring five varieties of freshly shucked oysters.

In addition to the sips and bites, Sip and Shuck will host sommeliers on select evenings to share expertise, insights, and more.

You can find Sip and Shuck open Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 pm throughout the summer.

Where: ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront – 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: Monday to Friday from 6 to 9 pm

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok