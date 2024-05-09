Wolf in the Fog will open sister concept Ombré in Tofino this summer

A delicious addition is about to hit Tofino just in time for summer!

“Ombré” is a sister concept to popular Tofino eatery The Wolf In The Fog, and will be one of Tofino’s newest hotspots for dining, offering everything from sunrise bites to sunset cocktails, all served with a focus on tantalizing small plates.

The name, like the menu, is an homage to Tofino sunsets.

Nestled snugly in the former SoBo spot at 311 Neill Street (that bid adieu last summer), Ombré is here to keep that tradition alive as Tofino’s go-to “third room,” and it appears from the pictures the team has been hard at work transforming the former eatery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoBo Restaurant (@sobotofino)

Helming the newest restaurant will be chef David Provencal and Tofino real estate agent Eric Murdoch, whom met at Tofino’s popular The Wolf in The Fog.

Provencal, previously Sous Chef at Wolf, is stepping up as executive chef at Ombré, while Murdoch, with his extensive experience in restaurant management in LA and New York City, is taking the reigns as general manager.

Ombré’s menu will feature seasonal menus with a spread of small plates that blend old-school traditions with a touch of modern flair.

No further details have been released about the menu, but if it’s anything like Provencal’s former restaurant, it will be chock full of locally sourced seafood and unique twists on classic items (such as Wolf in the Fog’s Mexican Fried Chicken).

If Ombré’s job postings are any indication, the menu will also feature pastries.

“Our goal is to create light and balanced dishes that elevate the natural flavours of our ingredients,” Provencal said.

Ombré intends to open in early Summer 2024.

We’ll keep you updated on any new developments, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled on its social media here.