Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana has been a Vancouver staple for many years, and it’s getting ready to open a second location.

The new spot will open at 3240 Main Street, taking over the space previously occupied by plant-forward sister spot Grano Pizzeria.

Slated to open in late May 2024, the new location will feature 32 indoor seats in addition to two outdoor spaces: a 12-seat side patio and another 12-seat curbside patio.

Via Tevere first opened its doors on Victoria Drive in 2012 and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to the brand’s signature Neapolitan-style pies made with hand-stretched dough and authentic Southern Italian flavours.

Founders Dom and Frank Morra expanded their pizza empire in 2021 with the opening of Grano Pizzeria. The restaurant specialized in vegetarian and vegan tomato and garlic-based pizzas dressed with cashew mozzarella cheese, local produce, and plant-based ingredients.

Grano Pizzeria closed for dine-in last month and switched to a takeout concept.

“After an incredible three-and-a-half-year run in the space, we were presented with a unique opportunity to launch a new concept that marries the iconic Via Tevere menu and restaurant experience with select plant-based offerings from our Grano takeout program,” said Dom Morra. “With this new Via Tevere location on Main Street, we hope to offer the best of both these beloved pizza brands.”

Earlier this year, the Morra brothers also led the exciting re-launch of another iconic Vancouver pizza brand, Don’t Argue Pizza, as a counter-service slice shop inside Caffè Soccavo on Commercial Drive.

Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana Main Street

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok