Best rooftop patios in Vancouver to check out this season
Sunshine is fleeting in the Pacific Northwest, which means that when it is sunny here, Vancouverites flock to the city’s patios in droves.
But the only thing we love more than an awesome patio is an awesome rooftop patio.
Lucky for us, there are several stellar spaces to choose from around the city, making patio hopping the city’s skyline a total blast.
From lush garden oases to sleek modern hangouts, check out our list of the best rooftop patios in Vancouver.
Reflections: The Garden Terrace
Often called Vancouver’s best patio, the rooftop garden at Reflections at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia is nothing short of magical. This seasonal patio is the place to be for tapas and cocktails with a lush, garden-like atmosphere.
Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7043
The Roof at Black + Blue
One of downtown Vancouver’s favourite rooftop patios is at steakhouse Black + Blue, which features a stunning, garden-inspired environment and heaters for those slightly cooler summer nights.
Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777
The Wicklow Pub
The Wicklow Pub’s waterfront patio is situated on the building’s upper level, making it one of the sunniest rooftop spaces on this list (that comes complete with a stunning view of False Creek).
Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-0821
The Keg – Yaletown
The Keg’s Yaletown rooftop patio is one of the most sought-after open-air spaces in the city – spend an hour or two on it and you’ll understand why. Expect the classic Keg eats you know and love in a lively outdoor vibe.
Address: 1011 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-633-2534
Vij’s
We never pass up the opportunity to chill out on this Cambie Street staple’s upper outdoor patio. Vij’s is open daily from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm and until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-6664
Joe Fortes
Joe Fortes is an institution in the Vancouver food scene that brings a lot with it, including an unmatched rooftop garden patio barely visible from the street. This awesome spot comes with expert service and a relaxing paradise-like atmosphere.
Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-1940
Darby’s Public House
Darby’s Kitsilano patio is an unpretentious bar patio with an impressive line-up of BC craft beers and decent food specials. This sunny patio is one you can show up to in beach gear without getting any side-eye.
Address: 2001 Macdonald Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-731-0617
D/6 Bar & Lounge
Located on the roof of the JW Marriot Parq Vancouver hotel, the D/6 Bar & Lounge is a swanky indoor-outdoor space with style to spare. Whether you’re going for drinks or food, this spot feels secreted away from the rest of the city, even with its close-up views of BC Place next door.
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8961
Eat Bar & Patio Haraheri
This busy izakaya joint is located in the former Guu Garden, which also means it has inherited the fantastic rooftop patio space there. This oasis is the perfect place to enjoy cocktails, sake, and fantastic Japanese eats.
Address: 888 Nelson Street m101, Vancouver
Lift Bar and Grill
This spot offers upscale West Coast fare and one of the best rooftop patios in the city. Head here for fresh seafood, refreshing beverages, and views of the ocean.
Address: 333 Menchion Mews, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-5438
1931 Gallery Bistro
The bistro attached to the Vancouver Art Gallery features an incredible rooftop patio with views of downtown. Check out the latest exhibition at gallery and then fuel up here with fresh bites and sunny cocktails.
Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver