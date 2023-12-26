Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Don’t tuck away the tinsel just yet — there is still lots of festive fun to be had between December 26 and January 1 (and beyond) in Vancouver!

From huge holiday lights displays, outdoor ice skating, and more, here are 18 festive Metro Vancouver events to enjoy between Boxing Day and the new year.

What: Vancouver may not have any reindeer, but visitors can enjoy the sight of a giant illuminated moose this holiday season at Christmas at Canada Place.

Free Christmas attractions, presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will be taking over the Canadian Trail along the west promenade of Canada Place.

Visitors will get a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and the iconic white sails of Canada Place illuminated with bright colours and designs throughout the holidays.

When: Now until January 2, 2024

Time: 8 am to 10 pm daily

Where: The Canadian Trail, West Promenade – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 7, 2024.

Afterwards, drop by the Flying Whale Waterfront Café for seasonal treats like Christmas Cake Pops, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookies, and more.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.

What: The Christmas Train tickets may be sold out for the season, but there is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout the season. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays during their visit, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

When: Now until January 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual holiday celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: Various prices, children two and under are free. Purchase online

What: Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

When: Now until December 29, 2023

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver – 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 7, 2024. You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and over 50,000 twinkling lights.

When: Now until January 7, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from dusk to dawn on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, Carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views from the Peak of Vancouver. Don’t forget to grab a cup of hot chocolate at the Peak Chalet afterwards.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Various hours

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Ice skating on the outdoor rink is complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket or Annual Pass

What: Make new seasonal memories with Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests can check out the Jelly Snow Globe, treat themselves to The Polar Express 4D Experience, and discover 65,000 species including the aquarium’s rescued marine mammals.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Park and Tilford Garden are once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival, which includes more than 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light displays including a 20-foot-tall reindeer.

When: The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s annual Canyon Lights attraction is a tree-mendous way to enjoy the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver transforms the natural wonderland into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season with over 100,000 twinkling lights. Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: Nightly until 11 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new and free family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.

According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.

When: Now until December 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting available all day, performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays is on now until the New Year.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at the VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife, as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free