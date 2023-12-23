15 thrilling events and entertainers coming to Vancouver in 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The new year is nearly here, and we’re already filling up our calendars with details on fantastic events and entertainers coming to Vancouver.

From WWE SmackDown to Just for Laughs Vancouver, Jurassic Quest, and more, there’s so much to see and do in 2024!

To make sure you don’t miss out on them, here are 15 amazing events to look forward to next year!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The fourth annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 23 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.

When: January 5, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey and Vancouver in 2024. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the Year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 25 (Surrey), January 26, 2024 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.

The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Taboo Productions’ Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 2 to 4. Get ready for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your love to the next level.

Formerly known as the Naughty But Nice Show, this year’s Taboo event will also feature the inaugural iWell Expo.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey movie, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the film. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But she needs to be careful as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

When: January 23 to 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch. Plus superstars like Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: March 8 to 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s Drag Race fans, start your engines! A star-studded lineup from the popular reality TV competition is werk-ing its way across the Great White North, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Your favourite drag stars will hit the stage at Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, February 27, for Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour.

When: February 27, 2024

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 – $21 for general admission | $14-$15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.

What: Dr. Jane Goodall is about to enter her ninth decade as a force for global conservation, and she will celebrate the milestone with a huge event in Vancouver.

“An Evening with Jane Goodall: Celebrating 90″ is happening at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, April 12, 2024, as part of her global birthday tour.

The event is presented by the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada (JGI) and will be hosted by Juno Award and Canadian Screen Award winner Jann Arden.

When: April 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $36, register for pre-sale online

What: The Rolling Stones are heading out on a highly anticipated North American tour, and Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list.

“Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith, and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction,’ and more,” reads the announcement. They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

When: July 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.

AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11. This is the first time that the company will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online