25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: December 25 to January 1

The last week of 2023 is here, so let’s make the most of it! From New Year’s Eve parties to polar bear swims and more, here are 25 things to do in Vancouver from December 25 to January 1. And yes, Merry Christmas too!

What: There are going to be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them.

This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year!

Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

What: The 24th annual Winter Ice Palace transforms the Cloverdale Arena into a wintry wonderland. Invite your friends and family to join you for a festive skate, complete with holiday lights, colourful decorations, and seasonal music.

When: December 18, 2023 to January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Ice Arena – 6090 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $4.75 per person, $3.50 for skate rentals, $1.75 for helmet rentals. Free admission for annual Recreation Pass and Family Fun Pass holders.

What: Alannah Brittany of Vancouver Special Comedy hosts The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Syd Bosel, Amy Walsh, Aaron Charles Read and more, this show is sure to keep your festive funny spirit going.

When: December 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers can dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

The chilly event takes place from noon to 4 pm, with the program starting at 2 pm and the official swim happening at 2:30 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online

New Year’s Eve at Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

What: Count down to 2024 with celebrations at the Fairmont. The Lobby Lounge at Fairmont Pacific Rim is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve Masquerade party, including a black carpet arrival, Dom Pérignon champagne, live entertainment, and more.



Over at the Fairmont Waterfront, ARC is hosting elevated dining experiences to help you toast the new year. Choose from the early start three-course seating for the family, or the main event six-course meal complete with wine pairings and late-night festivities.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

Cost: Various prices

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has returned for the festive season.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at the VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink and be merry this holiday season!

Make plans for their special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts serving up a mouth-watering four-course menu. Each delicious dish is reimagined with a global twist, so make sure to bring an appetite.

Then invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel — 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person (Christmas feasts), $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online

What: The Canucks wrap up the year with a home game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena on December 28.

When: December 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you.

North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages.

When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre rings in 2024 with three special NYE at TIC events.

Invite your friends to shed the dread and spread kindness at the Granville Island comedy destination. NYE at TIC promises to be an evening filled with fun and festivities, as tickets also include full access to a dessert bar and photo booth.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tamasha is taking over Hollywood Theatre for a New Year’s Eve Bollywood bash and you’re invited to the party. Get ready to dance for six hours straight with all your favourite hits played by DJ Shalv, DJ Raytrix, DJ Surbee, and DJ Inspire.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Old Yale Brewing will have 12 specialty beverages to kick off the holiday season, and you’ll want to try them all.

Treat yourself to delicious creations like the Christmaspolitan (vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist), the Carol Barrel (Irish whiskey, banana liqueur, Jamaican navy strength rum, Guinness punch, lime, aromatic and chocolate bitters, and nutmeg), and the Christmas Criket (blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, and mole bitters).

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Where: Old Yale Abbotsford — 33738 Laurel Street, Abbotsford and Old Yale Chilliwack — 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom.

The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and several surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites super sleuths to try and solve the strange hauntings happening in the downtown core. Paranormal investigators will use all of their skills to explore four different hauntings while learning about life in the city in the 1910s, 1930s and 1970s along the journey.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: The Comedy Department takes a look back at 2023 with two nights full of laughs. Join the improv comedians as they wrap the year up with their hilarious takes on the events and happenings that shaped this past year. Make sure you don’t miss out on the faux midnight celebrations!

When: December 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50, purchase online

What: The City of Delta invites you to dive into the Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park.

The fun begins at 11:45 am, with participants registering at noon, and swimming at 1 pm. There will also be fire pits with marshmallow roasting, games and activities, and prizes and awards to be won.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 pm

Where: Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park — 570 Boundary Bay Road, Delta

Cost: Free

What: When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. These masters of physical comedy—with over 20 comedy awards to their name—sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

When: December 27 (Chilliwack), December 28 (Burnaby), December 29 (Surrey), December 30 (North Vancouver), and December 31 (Mission)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has the natural wonderland transformed into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Have a wheely great New Year’s Eve with Rolla Skate Club. A Glam-O-Rama New Year’s Eve is open to seasoned skaters or new rollers. Enjoy a night of fun music and an exciting atmosphere with host Uncle Smiley at Rollerland.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 1 am (19+)

Where: Rollerland at the PNE — 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29-$49, purchase Rolla Skate Club — A Glam-O-Rama New Year’s Eve

What: Contact Winter Music Festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

When: December 27 and 28, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Polar bear swimmers ready to take their New Year’s dip into the ocean to the next level can make their way to South Surrey for a unique event.

The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, takes place at Crescent Rock Beach. What makes the plunge different than others around the region is that it’s clothing-optional, though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Giants’ WHL season continues with two home matchups at Langley Events Centre this week. Cheer them on as they face off with the Victoria Royals on December 27 and the Edmonton Oil Kings on December 29.

When: December 27 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy and murder.

Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to 24, 2023, December 27 to 31, 2023, and January 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street

Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online