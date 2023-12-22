Where to polar bear swim in Metro Vancouver this New Year's Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

New Year’s Day is coming up fast and one of the most popular ways to celebrate is with a polar bear swim in Metro Vancouver.

There are several chilly aquatic events taking place around the region on Monday, January 1, so if you’re ready to take the plunge, we’ve got you covered!

Grab your biggest and warmest towels, because here are six polar bear swims happening in and around Metro Vancouver to check out. And yes, costumes are highly encouraged.

What: The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers can dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

The chilly event takes place from noon to 4 pm, with the program starting at 2 pm and the official swim happening at 2:30 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online

What: Polar bear swimmers ready to take their New Year’s dip into the ocean to the next level can make their way to South Surrey for a unique event.

The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, takes place at Crescent Rock Beach. What makes the plunge different than others around the region is that it’s clothing-optional, though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Pleasantside Community Association in Port Moody hosts the annual Penguin Plunge fundraiser at Rocky Point Park Pier.

Registration starts at 11:30 am with the cost of $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only). The polar bear swim takes place at 1 pm and there will be sweet treats, hot chocolate and coffee for sale on site.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park Pier — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four (cash only)

What: Get your 2024 off to a chilly and rejuvenating start with the annual Polar Bear Plunge, presented by the White Rock Rotary Club and Crescent Beach Search and Rescue.

Registration begins at 10:30 am and the swim begins at noon. Prizes for best costumes will also be awarded during the chilly event.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Registration at 10:30 am, swim at noon

Where: At the White Rock east of the pier close to the promenade

Cost: Free

What: Two polar bear dips are happening in Squamish to start off the new year.

Swim Wild Squamish is hosting a family-friendly cold-water dip in the Mamquam Blind Channel at 10 am. Participants are asked to meet at the beach just east of the intersection of Main Street and Loggers Lane at 9:45 am, with the swim happening by 10 am.

There is a second Polar Bear Dip at Porteau Cove Provincial Park at noon.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 10 am (Mamquam Blind Channel), noon (Porteau Cove Provincial Park)

Where: Mamquam Blind Channel in Downtown Squamish; Porteau Cove Provincial Park

Cost: Free

What: The City of Delta invites you to dive into the Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park.

The fun begins at 11:45 am, with participants registering at noon, and swimming at 1 pm. There will also be fire pits with marshmallow roasting, games and activities, and prizes and awards to be won.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 pm

Where: Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park — 570 Boundary Bay Road, Delta

Cost: Free