12 of the absolute cutest animal stories of the year

Nothing makes us happier than reading about cute animals, and we figure it’s the perfect way to get cozy before we ring in the new year.

Check out the animal stories of 2022 that were so cute we had to look again.

Gemma the 11-year-old husky had spent a year at the shelter when a post from the City of Coquitlam caught the attention of a local celebrity. Mayor Richard Stewart pushed for someone to adopt Gemma, and he was successful.

If this doesn’t convince you to go on a daily mental health walk, what will?

Cute is in the eye of the beholder, and we certainly can’t get enough of this shelled friend who walks on his leash around Mount Pleasant.

This unlikely due has formed an unforgettable bond. Bouge is a retired mountain horse, and Arret the goat has taken to riding him.

It’s an absurd story with a happy ending. The pup was abandoned at a shelter in North Carolina, but found his perfect forever home.

It was a rough few days for this Vancouver seagull that found itself trapped in an apartment balcony when the residents were away. These birds may have more beauty than brains, though, because a seagull became trapped on a balcony at the same building about a month later.

A TransLink bus driver became the hero we needed this spring when he carefully picked the raccoon up from the road and carried it to a nearby wooded area.

Have you ever seen two cubs playing like this in someone’s yard? Well, now you have.

This youngster named Timbit was the first rescue of the 2022 pupping season.

Emus had a moment on TikTok this year because of their hilarious antics. We’re channelling Emmanuel’s assertiveness for 2023.

The once-unpopular pooch found her furever home after staff at Surrey Animal Resource Centre threw her a party.

It was momma to the rescue after a young raccoon fell at the SeaBus terminal. Raccoons, they’re just like us — only trashier.