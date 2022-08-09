One human year is nearly seven years in a dog’s life. That’s how long Gemma, a senior Coquitlam canine, spent living in an animal shelter.

The 11-year-old husky moved into the Coquitlam Animal Shelter on August 7. For the longest time, the shelter staff worked hard to find a “fur-ever” retirement home for her.

The City of Coquitlam shared pictures of Gemma on their Facebook page in hopes of seeking adoptive parents.

Gemma’s sad tale gained the attention of Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, who went on his personal Facebook page to encourage people to adopt her.

“Come on, Coquitlam, somebody has to know someone who would be perfect for Gemma,” he wrote, sharing a photo of the adorable dog.

Gemma suffers from arthritis but is otherwise in good health.

“Her ideal home is child and pet-free, and has someone home most of the time as she has separation anxiety,” the City wrote on their Facebook page.

After 366 days of waiting, Gemma has finally found a home she can call hers.

A social media post shared by the City showed Gemma after being adopted.

“Thanks to everyone who shared her story and helped our special girl find her happy ending,” the post reads.

If you wish to adopt more pets like Gemma, you can visit the City of Coquitlam’s website for information.