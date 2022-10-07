A baby raccoon had to be rescued by its mom after taking a fall at the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminal and crying out on Sunday afternoon.

In a video viewed more than four million times on TikTok, user @cynthiarobbyn, says she was walking toward the SeaBus terminal when a baby raccoon dropped down beside her from above.

“For a bit, I thought they were really hurt. Seems s/he just knocked the wind out of themselves. Then s/he began to cry… sounding much like a human baby.”

The video shows a lot of people slowing down to watch, but still giving the pair some space.

@cynthiarobbyn Walking toward the Sea Bus a baby raccoon dropped down beside me from above & for a bit I thought they were really hurt. Seems s/he just knocked the wind out of themselves. Then s/he began to cry…sounding much like a human baby. Momma to the rescue though. ❤️ I kept my distance but stuck around not sure what to do as people were walking by. I felt okay to leave when workers asked people to keep the area clear & move along. How frightening for these animals. #seabus #northvancouver #racoon ♬ original sound – Cyn

She says she kept her distance but stuck around for a bit since she wasn’t sure what to do.

“I felt okay to leave when workers asked people to keep the area clear and move along. How frightening for these animals.”

In another video, she provided more explanation about what happened, saying after falling, the raccoon was on its back and no sound was escaping its mouth.

“After maybe about 20ish seconds, the raccoon started to cry. And that told me, okay you just knocked the wind out of yourself.”

The TikTok user says if she was in the situation again, she would take more action to alert people to stay away.

#winded #northvancouver #seabus #willlivetoseeanotherday ♬ original sound – Cyn @cynthiarobbyn Events leading up to the Baby Racoon fall video. Most importantly the racoon was not paralyzed! They were just stunned after catching their breath from getting the wind knocked out of them. Thank you everyone for your concern for this precious little creature. ❤️ It warms my heart that this many people were genuinely concerned. #babyracoon

In the comments, another person suggests a man looked like he was going to step on the baby animal, but she says we shouldn’t come to conclusions and that in person, he was genuinely confused.

She says she felt safe to move along after TransLink workers stepped up to deal with the situation.

In an email to Daily Hive, TransLink says the pair left on their own beneath the ramp soon after and seemed fine.