A pity party finds this Surrey dog a new home after a year in the shelter

It’s a heartwarming ending to a pretty pitiful story. Emma, the once unpopular pooch, has finally been adopted after a year in the Surrey shelter.

The German shepherd-Cattle dog cross was brought to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) on August 1, 2021, and since then had been looking for a forever home but without any luck.

To mark the anniversary, staff at the Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) decided to throw her a pity party and post photos on Facebook.

Well, it worked out in the end, as the five-year-old pupper is finally adopted into a home.

According to the SARC, it was hard for Emma to make new friends and though she loves long walks and snuggles, large social gatherings can be too much pressure for her.

The post mentions Emma met a few prospective adoptees at the shelter, none had ever blossomed into a true friendship. Well now the doggy doesn’t just get friendship, but a loving family!

The BC SPCA says this summer it has seen an “abrupt slowdown in applications for all types of animals, including puppies that were once so popular.”

Out of 1,500 unadopted cats, dogs, and more, there are about 700 in the shelters, while others are in foster homes.