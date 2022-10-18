Vancouver isn’t known for being a super pet-friendly city, but a tortoise named Pong has been soaking up a lot of attention.

Pong is Vancouver’s unlikeliest pet that Raincity Athletics has fostered.

You may have even seen Pong roaming the streets of Vancouver, and here’s what we know about the 15-year-old African Spurred Tortoise.

Pong’s origin story involves family friends who Raincity says “he outgrew.”

Raincity has had him for over a year. He’s originally from Hong Kong, but his particular species is native to Africa.

According to Raincity, more of these tortoises are pets in North America than naturally breeding in Africa.

Pong is a physical specimen

Pong weighs 50 pounds, and Raincity says he has gained 1 to 1.5 pounds every month since he came into the care of the fitness group.

“We expect him to grow to be about 90-100 lbs.”

Raincity adds that Pong is somewhat of a runt for his breed and that typically, by this age, tortoises of this species would be well over 100 pounds.

Another fun fact: Pong is 15 years old, but his species can live to be over 100!

Speaking of being a physical specimen, Pong isn’t potty trained.

“Sometimes we put a diaper on him if he’s left home alone a long time.”

He generally poops and pees once a day.

“It’s mostly just lumps of grass unless he’s had too much lettuce & treats.”

He’s mainly vegan

Most tortoises subsist primarily on a vegetarian or vegan diet, and Pong is no exception.

According to Raincity Athletics, Pong’s diet is 90% grass and hay, 10-15% grated raw carrots, winter squash, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, broccoli, corn on the cob and greens such as collards, dandelions, escarole, romaine and kale.

Raincity points out that he can’t eat greens high in oxalates, like spinach or rhubarb.

Pong “don’t give AF”

Raincity says that Pong is very curious and “even more stubborn.”

He also sounds pretty intelligent. Pong will apparently recognize his name if he knows you have a treat for him.

“Otherwise, he don’t give AF.”